Kate Middleton's naughty nickname for Prince William she 'couldn't get away' with using any more

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton reportedly once had a naughty nickname for Prince William that she likely wouldn't use anymore given their prominent royal roles.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have had a rather surprising nickname for Prince William early on when the two were dating.

It’s been claimed that Kate Middleton’s nickname for her now-husband was revealed by Prince Harry at the couple’s wedding back in 2011.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as the Queen's sign she's embracing off-duty life in cosy new pictures. (opens in new tab)

Since romance first blossomed between them at St Andrew’s University, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story has gone from strength to strength. Now proud parents-of-three, the future King and Queen Consort (opens in new tab) are prominent members of the Royal Family and have been observed stepping up more than ever to support the monarch in recent months.

And although they’re not afraid to show their warm and funny sides at engagements, there’s one nickname that Kate reportedly once gave William that might not be used anymore…

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to The Mirror (opens in new tab)’s royal writer, Rebecca Russell, some of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nicknames for each other they “certainly couldn't get away with using today”. Although it's not known which ones she might have been referring to, perhaps the most surprising of all is Kate Middleton’s naughty nickname for Prince William she allegedly called him during the early years of their relationship.

It’s previously been claimed by The Sun (opens in new tab) that Kate Middleton once called William “Big Willy” whilst they were dating. This saucy so-called nickname is also said to have been revealed by Prince Harry at William and Kate’s wedding reception in 2011.

As reported by the Daily Star (opens in new tab), it’s been alleged in the past that Harry did an impression of Kate calling William by this pet name during his best man speech. Meanwhile, some have suggested that William once called his wife “Babykins” and "Darling" too.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Whilst unconfirmed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge themselves, these supposed nicknames might not be quite what fans expected. Though even if the reports of Kate Middleton’s naughty nickname for Prince William are correct, they’re not the only members of The Firm (opens in new tab) believed to enjoy a fun moniker...

The Royal Family’s unusual nicknames (opens in new tab) have fascinated many people over the years, with the Queen thought to be called everything from Gary (by William as a child) to Cabbage (by her late husband Prince Philip). William’s sweet nickname for Prince Charlotte (opens in new tab) was also revealed in 2019 during the Cambridge’s visit to see Duchess Kate’s Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Playing on a swing, William asked his daughter to give him a push, calling her “Mignonette” which roughly translates from French to English as “little sweet”. Whilst Charlotte’s big brother Prince George is said not to have missed out on an adorable nickname of his own thanks to his initials - PG Tips, like the tea brand!

So whilst Kate Middleton’s naughty nickname for Prince William she reportedly used when they were dating likely isn’t used now, the tradition of giving unique nicknames seems to have continued to flourish in the Royal Family.