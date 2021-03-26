Prince William’s unusual nickname for Princess Charlotte revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has an unusual but very sweet nickname for his daughter Princess Charlotte – and it’s different to Kate Middleton’s.

Prince William has an adorable nickname for his daughter Princess Charlotte that’s very far removed from the more traditional name her mother Kate Middleton calls her. Charlotte was born in May 2015 and is currently fourth in the royal line of succession behind her grandfather Prince Charles, father William, and older brother Prince George.

She is often referred to as “cheeky” and her matching mother-daughter outfits with Kate delight royal fans. Whilst some have even noticed a startling resemblance between Charlotte and one of her royal relatives.

The princess and her brothers are generally shielded from the spotlight, though they do accompany their parents to important royal occasions. Two years ago, the Cambridge family also attended the Royal Chelsea Flower Show, where Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge had helped to design a stunning garden.

It was here that Prince William called out to Charlotte with a sweet French nickname. Whilst playing on a swing, William asked his daughter to give him a push, referring to her as ‘Mignonette’.

In English, Mignonette translates roughly as ‘little sweet’, with mignon meaning ‘sweet’ and ‘ette’ adding a cute element to it.

This adorable nickname is very different to the more traditional shortening of Charlotte that her mother Kate is believed to use.

As reported by The Mirror, during an official trip to Northern Ireland in 2019, Kate met a fellow mum called Laura-Ann and her son. According to the publication, Laura-Ann later posted about the meeting on Instagram, claiming Kate had called her daughter ‘Lottie’.

She reportedly disclosed: ”She asked how old Bertie is, and I said he is four and she said, ‘Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie.’ She calls her Lottie!”

The Cambridges were believed to have spent the UK’s recent lockdown at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The family have since returned to London, where Charlotte and George attend Thomas’s Battersea school.