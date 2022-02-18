We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Royal Family may be one of the most prestigious families in the world, but their wacky nicknames for each other prove they also enjoy a good laugh.

The Royal Family do have some odd traditions, but they also have some strange nicknames for each other, including Cabbage, Wombat, and Spike.

Each member of the family has a unique name, which is usually given for sentimental reasons.

This royal news comes after, Prince Charles forced to cancel upcoming royal trip amid ‘safety fears’ .

Bizarre traditions have been coming out of the palace recently, with former chef Graham Newbould revealing that the Queen has a strange rule for the sandwiches she’s served, since the Monarch hates sharp right angles on her plate during her afternoon tea.

Another strange dining theory is revealed in reports that explain why the Queen eats her Christmas dinner cold.

While the royal family’s eating habits are fascinating, it’s their relationships with each other that fans adore, especially their funny nicknames showing just how close they are.

The Queen is known to royal fans as Her Majesty or Ma’am, but her family has given her some interesting nicknames. Cabbage, Gan-Gan, Gary, and Her Majesty all are nicknames given to her by her family, including the late Prince Philip, who was known around Buckingham Palace as PP.

It was revealed in the 2006 film the Queen when Philip asks his wife to “move over, Cabbage.” Not only that, but following the death of her husband Prince Philip, the Queen will never again be called by her sweet childhood nickname again.

Prince George, third in line of succession, nicknamed her Gan-Gan. Kate Middleton said in a 2016 interview with ITV that her eldest son began using the name at the age of two.

When Prince William was younger, he struggled to say “grandma” or “granny.” According to the Daily Mail, while trying to call the queen, the name Gary popped out.

Despite giving weird names to others, the Duke of Cambridge had a nickname of his own, Wombat, which he got from his mother Princess Diana when he was a child.

William confessed the name had stuck with him in a 2007 interview with NBC. He admitted, “I can’t get rid of it now.”

“It began when I was two. I’ve been rightfully told because I can’t remember back that far, but when we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that’s the local animal, so I just basically got called that, not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do.”

In 2016, while at the Chelsea Flower Show with Prince William, Kate Middleton was overheard calling her husband ‘babe,’ telling him “We’ve got those, babe. We’ve got loads of them,” while admiring the plants.

The Duchess certainly has a quirky personality, as she is said to have called William ‘baldy’ in the past – and Big Willy when they first met.

At the 2018 Invictus Games reception in Sydney, Australia, Harry called his wife Meghan, a shortened ‘Meg,’ keeping things a little more traditional.

Prince Charles reportedly gave Meghan the nickname Tungsten, which isn’t all that common. According to Cosmopolitan, the Prince of Wales compared her stern personality to the metal with the highest melting point.

While the future king gave his daughter in law an unusual name, he and his wife Camila, the newly appointed Queen consort, refer to each other as Fred and Gladys.

In 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a Hamilton charity performance at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre, where Meghan accidentally revealed her loving nickname for Harry. The duchess turned to her husband and asked, “My love, can you see?”

The tides seemed to shift as Meghan revealed to journalist Tom Bradby for their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, “I’ve said for a long time to H. That’s what I call him.”

Despite the fact that Harry’s adventurous days are over, his pals are said to call to him Spike. Harry is reported to have secretly made a Facebook account under the name ‘Spike Wells’ back when he was still dating Chelsy Davy.

Other nicknames for Harry include Potter, after the legendary wizard Harry Potter, Flash, after a fictional army officer, and Gromit, after the dog in the Wallace and Gromit movies.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie has a several nicknames thanks to her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York stood on a rope swing in an interview with Town & Country, revealing her youngest daughter’s unofficial nickname, “Euge.”

Sarah also shared a photo of her daughter with the caption “My little magic dust” on the princess’s 30th birthday.

Prince George’s classmates at Thomas’s Battersea are said to refer to him as PG. A parent revealed the details to Vanity Fair in an interview. Speaking to the publication the source said, “George is really happy at school, [and] his nickname is PG. He’s very popular and has lots of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is.”

His sister, Princess Charlotte, has a more charming nickname, as their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, revealed to well-wishers that she is also known as “Lottie.”

The adorable nickname trend seemed to have trickled down to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as Duchess Meghan Markle said during the Save the Children U.K.’s #SaveWithStories campaign, “Let’s turn the page, let’s show everybody. Let’s go to the next page – look Arch!”

Archie’s parents have given him other cute nicknames, such as “Bubba,” which Meghan was overheard calling him at his first royal engagement in Cape Town.