Kate Middleton's school-run hairdo reveals royal mum's busy weekday mornings

Kate Middleton's favorite school-run hairstyle has been revealed, and it suggests that the future Queen is just like any other mum when it comes to busy weekday mornings.

Kate Middleton's preferred school-run hairdo has been revealed - and no, it doesn't involve a tiara.

The Princess of Wales is known for her elegant style at public and charity engagements, with her brown locks and timeless outfits regularly hitting headlines (and arguably even setting new fashion trends).

It might be tempting to assume that the 41-year-old is always red-carpet ready, but according to inside sources, this is far from the reality. Kate, who is said to be a "hands-on mum" alongside husband Prince William, reportedly favours a simple hairdo and comfortable athleisure wear when dropping her three children off at school.

"There are no blow-dries - it’s always hair up in a ponytail," a friend says, as reported in the Daily Record. “She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she’s late for the school run before dashing off."

Like many parents, Kate balances raising her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with her busy work commitments. Much of her schedule is consumed by royal engagements and visits to charities, as well as promoting her Early Childhood Education campaign, Shaping Us. With so much on her plate, it's unlikely she has time to be doing extravagant hairdos on weekday mornings.

"It's the life of a working mum with three young children - just a different sort of day job to most," the source added.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were enrolled at Lambrook School in September, after moving from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The relocation, which took place just a month before Queen Elizabeth II's death, was reportedly driven by the Prince and Princess of Wales's desire to give the junior royals a more normal upbringing outside of the spotlight. Despite the rocky start to the transition, it's understood that George, Charlotte, and Louis have settled into their new school and made friends with their classmates.

It may also be surprising for royal fans to learn that Kate's presence at the school gates hasn't been known to faze the other parents. A source previously told the Daily Mail that "no one really" gave the princess a "second glance" when she dropped her children off at Thomas's Battersea, the preparatory school George and Charlotte previously attended in London. We can imagine Kate experiences a similarly relaxed reaction at Lambrook, which, attended by the children of some of Britain's most elite families, is no stranger to famous faces.