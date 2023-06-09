Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ set to be ‘strongly influenced’ by royal nanny as she takes on a new key role

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ expected to be ‘strongly influenced’ by their royal nanny as she takes on a new key role.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to receive more guidance from their royal nanny as they take on more royal roles.

The Wales youngsters have a close relationship with their nanny when their parents are on royal duties.

The Wales children have been seen taking on more royal responsibility over the past year, having taken part in their first-ever carriage ride for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour and their second Trooping the Colour for new monarch King Charles is just days away.

Reports that the trio is paving the way for a 'collective' future monarchy has seen Princess Charlotte become a 'standout star' and also signs that she is the sibling 'in charge' during royal visits.

But with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton next in line to the throne in line of royal succession, the royal Norland Nanny will play an even more "important role" in the Wales kids' lives.

Kate Middleton is a "hands-on" mum claims author Tom Quinn in his book Gilded Youth, but she is torn, as "much as she would like to be a normal mother who spends most of her time with the children, the huge pressure of royal tradition cannot be ignored”, he added.

And while parents are envious of Kate's 'relatable' parenting style there's no denying that even she cannot do everything herself and now royal commentator Pauline Maclaran has claimed nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo will have a "strong influence" over Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as they grow up.

(Image credit: Getty/ Getty)

The royal nanny has already banned one word for the kids, and they must follow 'old-fashioned' and slightly odd rules whenever they are with their nanny.

And earlier this year the nanny accompanied them on trip to a 'magical' UK attraction.

Ms Maclaren told Express.co.uk, "I think royal nannies play important roles in the lives of royal children.

"Apart from looking after their everyday needs and security, they can also offer a lot of support in developing the children’s cognitive and social skills.”

Ms Maclaran added, “Importantly too, they can offer important emotional support that ensures strong bonds will remain even when the children are adults.”

(Image credit: Getty)

And while Nanny Borallo, who is originally from Spain, could well assist Princess Charlotte with the Spanish she is currently learning at school, there is said to be a more important key role for her on the horizon.

Ms Maclaren added, "William and Kate are much more hands-on parents than Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip or King Charles were.

“However, we can expect that, as a Norland College-trained nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo will certainly exert a strong influence over the royal children’s development that will ensure lasting bonds with them.”

