Kate Middleton's 'terrifying' moment when Prince George was born

Kate Middleton's terrifying moment after giving birth to Prince George was once revealed when she made her podcasting debut to chat about all things motherhood.

Kate Middleton confessed that stepping out of the hospital in front of the world's press after giving birth to Prince George was 'terrifying'.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who will one day be Prince William's Queen Consort, welcomed Prince George at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013.

Chatting to Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2020, mum-of-three Kate reminisced on the day she become a mother to her first little one, Prince George.

While she and Prince William are parents to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis now too, there was once a time when the prospect of parenting was all brand new to the royal couple.

As Catherine sat down with Giovanna for the candid chat, she looked back on the frightening moment she and William introduced baby George, who is third in the royal line of succession, to the world for the first time.

Despite having given birth just hours before, Kate appeared on the hospital steps with her newborn prince bundled in blankets, posing for photographs and waving beside new dad Prince William.

Detailing the daunting moment, Kate told Giovanna, "[It was] slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying. I'm not going to lie."

Giving an insight into why they made the highly-anticipated steps appearance with their newborn baby, Kate went on to explain, "Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and you know we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.

"But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions," she added, admitting that the moment wasn't a breeze for the couple.

Speaking about the moment she and Prince William held little Prince George, who will turn nine on July 22nd, for the first time, Kate gushed, "Amazing, amazing. It is extraordinary as I’ve said. How can the human body do that? It is utterly extraordinary.

"And he was very sweet. And I was also relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy. Also seeing your husband and seeing pure joy on his face. It’s really special."