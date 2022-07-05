Kate Middleton's very personal birthday present for Camilla

Kate Middleton used her impressive photography skills to take a special image of Duchess Camilla in honour of her upcoming 75th birthday.

A new photograph of Duchess Camilla has been made public to mark her 75th birthday this month and it was taken by Kate Middleton.

The shot of the future Queen Consort is gracing the cover of Country Life magazine for the issue she has guest edited.

In the snap, which has been shared across the official royal social media accounts, the Duchess can be seen beaming in a floral blue frock and matching cardigan, perched in the sprawling gardens of her Wiltshire home.

With a basket of greenery and flowers by her side, Camilla posed for the photograph shot by her stepdaughter-in-law, Catherine, who is a keen amateur photographer.

Kate's photos are often shared with royal fans to mark birthdays of members of The Firm, including her children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

A lovely new photo of Prince Louis was shared for his fourth birthday earlier this year, with the same being done for Princess Charlotte when she turned seven.

"In the Gardens at Raymill in Wiltshire, The Duchess of Cornwall is photographed by The Duchess of Cambridge for a special edition of @countrylifemagazine," a caption read alongside the photo of Camilla shared on the Queen's official Instagram account.

"To celebrate her 75th Birthday later this month, The Duchess of Cornwall was invited to guest edit a commemorative edition of the magazine.

"Published on 13 July, Her Royal Highness is the third Royal Guest editor of the magazine - The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal both previously edited special editions for their 70th birthdays," the social media post went on to detail.

Royal fans were thrilled to see Kate and Camilla teaming up to work together for such a wonderful project, taking to the comment section to commend the duo.

"Two future Queen Consorts working together have produced a beautiful result. It's a beautiful picture of Camilla. Very well done indeed," one wrote.

"Kate is a brilliant photographer," another penned, while a third agreed, adding, "

Love, love, love this SO much."