Kate Middleton's very personal birthday present for Camilla
Kate Middleton's birthday photo for Camilla is so lovely
Kate Middleton used her impressive photography skills to take a special image of Duchess Camilla in honour of her upcoming 75th birthday.
- A new photograph of Duchess Camilla has been made public to mark her 75th birthday this month and it was taken by Kate Middleton.
- The shot of the future Queen Consort is gracing the cover of Country Life magazine for the issue she has guest edited.
- This royal news comes after it was revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had the loveliest reaction to being spotted on the street in London.
In the snap, which has been shared across the official royal social media accounts, the Duchess can be seen beaming in a floral blue frock and matching cardigan, perched in the sprawling gardens of her Wiltshire home.
With a basket of greenery and flowers by her side, Camilla posed for the photograph shot by her stepdaughter-in-law, Catherine, who is a keen amateur photographer.
Kate's photos are often shared with royal fans to mark birthdays of members of The Firm, including her children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
A lovely new photo of Prince Louis was shared for his fourth birthday earlier this year, with the same being done for Princess Charlotte when she turned seven.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
"In the Gardens at Raymill in Wiltshire, The Duchess of Cornwall is photographed by The Duchess of Cambridge for a special edition of @countrylifemagazine," a caption read alongside the photo of Camilla shared on the Queen's official Instagram account.
"To celebrate her 75th Birthday later this month, The Duchess of Cornwall was invited to guest edit a commemorative edition of the magazine.
"Published on 13 July, Her Royal Highness is the third Royal Guest editor of the magazine - The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal both previously edited special editions for their 70th birthdays," the social media post went on to detail.
Royal fans were thrilled to see Kate and Camilla teaming up to work together for such a wonderful project, taking to the comment section to commend the duo.
"Two future Queen Consorts working together have produced a beautiful result. It's a beautiful picture of Camilla. Very well done indeed," one wrote.
"Kate is a brilliant photographer," another penned, while a third agreed, adding, "
Love, love, love this SO much."
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
How many seasons of Lucifer is there and will there be a season 7?
Lucifer has dominated Netflix throughout its run and fans want to know if there will be a season 7 here's everything we know so far
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
The real reason the Queen couldn’t be photographed with Lilibet
The Queen reportedly denied requests to be photographed during her first ever meeting with Lilibet
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton is ‘more confident’ than Prince William with the public as he ‘holds himself’ back
A body language details the difference between Kate Middleton's and Prince William's approach to the public
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'ordeal' she 'overcame' just like Princess Diana at start of royal life
Kate Middleton's 'ordeal' faced at the start of her life as a royal was much like Princess Diana's, a royal expert says
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to 'unfalteringly brave' Dame Deborah James as she dies aged 40
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have penned a touching statement to ‘unfalteringly brave’ Deborah after the sad news of her death
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton's adorable baby moment during latest royal visit
Kate Middleton made a sweet baby confession during a royal day at work
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton wears camo military uniform as she shares incredible new snaps
Kate Middleton donned military uniform in a special tribute to the British Armed Forces
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton shows off her football talents in high heels during latest royal visit
Kate Middleton proved she can do anything in heels, even playing football
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'inseparable' and 'couldn't be happier' in their marriage
Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have a seriously close bond
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Why Kate Middleton has two major reasons to celebrate this week
Kate Middleton will be celebrating two milestone family events this week
By Naomi Jamieson • Published