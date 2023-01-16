King Charles and Queen Camilla pay visit to romantic royal spot in Scotland amid ongoing Spare frenzy

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have paid a special visit to a romantic spot near Balmoral Castle in Scotland before their highly-anticipated return to London.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were spotted at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral on Sunday, much to the delight of their royal followers.

His Majesty has been in Scotland with the Queen Consort now for several weeks, having traveled up north after hosting Christmas for the Royal Family at Sandringham in Norfolk.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla enjoyed a trip to a nostalgic site near Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday.

The royal couple was all smiles as they arrived at Crathie Kirk Church yesterday morning, marking their second public sighting since the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, last week.

The King, 74, who drove into the Presbyterian chapel's grounds in his Audi, wore an elegant camel coat to keep warm before stepping outside into the near-freezing temperatures of Ballater. Sitting in the passenger seat of the German-made car, Queen Camilla, 75, looked equally stylish in her beige furry hat and coordinating scarf.

Crathie Kirk is best known as the Royal Family's place of worship when they're vacationing in Scotland, and was believed to be Queen Elizabeth II's favorite spot to practice her devout Christian faith before her death in September. The small parish church was also used for Princess Anne's wedding to her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess Royal married the former Navy officer at Crathie Kirk on 12 December 1992, just a few months after her divorce from her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was finalized. The private ceremony was attended by just 30 guests, including Anne's parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and her brothers, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret were also present.

Princess Anne had been required to wed Sir Timothy in Scotland because the Church of England, who recognized her first marriage, forbid second marriages at the time.

King Charles, who succeeded Queen Elizabeth II in September, has been keeping busy in Scotland as allegations in Prince Harry's memoir continue to make headlines.

(Image credit: Getty)

On Thursday, he visited a community shed in Aberdeenshire, where he received a tour of its new facilities and met with representatives of local organizations.

It's understood that the King is also preparing for two springtime state visits with Queen Camilla to France and Germany. The highly-anticipated trips, which will mark the first state visits since His Majesty ascended the throne, will reportedly take place at the end of March.