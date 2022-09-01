Where is Balmoral Castle and how can you visit?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

'Where is Balmoral Castle?' is a popular question among royal fans who want to know more about the place where The Queen spends her summer break.

After it was revealed that The Queen will appoint the next Prime Minister (opens in new tab) at Balmoral - in a break from royal tradition - many are curious to know more about the Scottish residence. The decision was taken to provide certainty for the new Prime Minister's diary, as The Queen has been suffering with episodic mobility issues (opens in new tab) in recent months.

This year, Her Majesty first arrived at Balmoral in July (opens in new tab) for the beginning of her annual summer break and will likely remain there until October, when she usually resumes royal duties. The remote location is a source of intrigue to many, who want to know where is Balmoral Castle and can they visit it?

Where is Balmoral Castle?

Balmoral Castle is in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The Castle is situated right next to the River Dee and within the Cairngorms National Park, with the closest city being Aberdeen, just under 50 miles away.

As well as the castle itself, there are an additional 150 other buildings on the Balmoral Estate, including Birkhall - the estate of Prince Charles and where The Queen and Prince Philip spent part of their honeymoon - Craigowan Lodge, and several other cottages.

The remote location allows The Queen to relax away from royal duties, and she has been known to go horseriding, walking and enjoy barbecues and picnics during her time on the estate.

Princess Eugenie has previously said of Balmoral: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

How does The Queen travel to Balmoral?

The Queen usually takes a private jet to Balmoral - though she has also been known to travel by helicopter - making the journey from England to the east of Scotland.

The Queen traditionally stays at Balmoral from August to October every year, though this year she has been there since the end of July, and members of the Royal Family are invited to spend time with her during her summer break.

The Queen usually travels from RAF Northolt in west London to Aberdeenshire, and in the past has been pictured boarding the jet with her beloved Corgis (opens in new tab).

Who owns Balmoral?

Balmoral Castle is privately owned by The Queen. Of all the royal residences, it is only Balmoral and Sandringham, in Norfolk, that The Queen owns herself - the rest are property of the Crown Estate.

This means that one day The Queen could choose to sell Balmoral or pass it on to another member of her family.

Balmoral has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family since 1852, when it was purchased by Queen Victoria. According to the Balmoral Castle website (opens in new tab), after acquiring the Balmoral Estate Prince Albert decided to build a new Castle as the current one was considered not large enough for the Royal Family. The foundation stone for Balmoral Castle was laid by Queen Victoria on 28th September 1853 and it can be found at the foot of the wall adjacent to the West face of the entrance porch.

When Queen Victoria died in 1901, Balmoral Estate passed on to King Edward VII, and from him to each of his successors.

Inside Balmoral Castle

Situated inside the 50,000 acres of the Balmoral Estate, Balmoral Castle has an incredible 52 bedrooms and a ballroom.

When royal photographers have been allowed inside the Castle, it's been noted that several of the rooms are decorated with mint green. One example is in 2017, when the Queen met with Canadian Governor General Designate Julie Payette. The photographs taken in one of the drawing rooms showed light green carpet and a matching green three-piece furniture set, as well as tall bookshelves and a fireplace with a mirror above.

That same year, General Sir Peter Cosgrove, the Governor-General of Australia and Lady Cosgrove met the Queen at Balmoral Castle, and again pictures showed a mint green carpet with matching furniture and curtains, as well as an armchair covered in a white, green and red fauna fabric and paintings in ornate gold frames.

In 2021, following the death of Prince Philip, the Royal Family released a photograph of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Balmoral with their grandchildren, taken in 2018. The photo showed them sat on a mint green sofa atop a cream rug, next to a lamp with a turquoise and flowery base.

Can you visit Balmoral Castle?

Yes, you can visit Balmoral Castle, but only at certain times of the year and when the Royal Family aren't in residence.

For 2022, Balmoral guided tours start in late October and take place throughout November and December. The tours begin at the coffee shop and go via the Game Larder, the original Iron Ballroom and the Ice House. The Ballroom is is the only room open to visitors in the Castle.

Following the tour, visitors are free to wander around the grounds and gardens.

Adults tickets cost £16.50, while the price for a child's ticket (5 to 16 years) is £7.50.

You can find out more information at balmoralcastle.com (opens in new tab)

