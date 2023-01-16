Why the royals could soon hold 'peace talks' with Harry and Meghan

The Royal Family could hold 'peace talks' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before King Charles III's Coronation for this reason.

The Royal Family could be set to hold 'peace talks' with Harry and Meghan, as royal insiders claim there's a chance of reconciliation.

But the insiders warned that both sides "need to hold their hands up"

But if the chance of reconciliation is to be a success, royal insiders have claimed that both sides of the family would "need to hold their hands up and admit: we got a lot wrong".

Prince Harry's record-breaking memoir Spare (opens in new tab), has sent shockwaves around the world with its bold claims about Prince William and King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort to name but a few of the royals mentioned in the book.

And following his promotional interviews in which Prince Harry revealed his 'fears' for 'young kids' (opens in new tab)like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke of Sussex hopes to get his "brother and father back"

And while some fear Prince Harry has 'ruined' his chances of reuniting with the family, a royal insider told The Times that a 'reconciliation' meeting is possible providing it is done a certain way and before the Coronation on Saturday, 6th May.

"It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable. It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed.

The source went on to suggest, "Someone like Elf [Ed Lane Fox, Harry’s former private secretary] and Christopher [Lord Geidt, the late Queen’s former private secretary who advised the Sussexes].

“Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him ‘we understand the pain you’ve been through’. The King can do it.”

But in order for reconciliation to take place Prince William would need to be on board too to repair the 'rift' that's come between them - particularly after Prince Harry claimed his brother 'knocked' him to the floor (opens in new tab) in an alleged 'attack'.

The royal insider warned, "He (William) is loyal to the throne and understands what needs to be done for the country. Not everyone here behaved well, but Harry’s got to be able to sit down and say ‘we didn’t behave well either’. That takes a lot of academic flexibility, which Harry isn’t great at.”

And it's not just the men that need to make amends, the wives - Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who are claimed to have had an 'awkward' lipgloss encounter (opens in new tab) have to resolve their issues too, it's claimed.

The insider added, "We’ve got to move on it, and get it done by April. Then, we need to get the wives in. The King needs a clear run for the coronation.”

Should talks not progress then it's feared the ongoing 'fall-out' would be a 'distraction' for the Coronation.