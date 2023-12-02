King Charles III ‘knows he doesn’t have many more birthdays or Christmases left’ and wants to heal rifts so his estranged grandchildren can ‘be a part of the family’
The monarch is reportedly stuck between family members as he tries to heal the hurt between him and Prince Harry
A royal insider has revealed that King Charles III is keen to 'repair the rift' between the Royal Family and Prince Harry for the sake of his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as he ‘knows he doesn’t have many more birthdays or Christmases left' and wants to spend time with the youngsters.
Christmas has long been seen as a time to come together and celebrate as a family, no matter what your family looks like. Whether you're decorating the tree together for the first time as a blended family, or you're working out the kinks of your co-parenting arrangement to ensure a happy holiday, or you and your kids are waiting to hear about whether or not we will have a white Christmas this year so you can go sledging, the festive spirit is one that helps forge unbreakable bonds.
And it appears it's no different for the Royal Family. While the feud between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family continues to rage on, one insider has now revealed that the festive period has King Charles III reflecting on his estranged family and he's brewing up ways to resolve the hurt for the sake of his two young grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"It really hit home how he should try to work through this for the children’s sake," a source told OK! Magazine, as reported by Marie Claire. "Charles knows he doesn’t have many more birthdays or Christmases left and wants to try to repair the rift so that his grandchildren will be a part of the family like everyone else."
And there have been some promising sings that the family are reconciling. Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, all reportedly contacted King Charles to wish him a happy birthday last month, with the parents sending him a video of their children singing the happy birthday song and Harry having a 'warm conversation' with his father.
But while the King may want to reconcile, it may come at a cost. That's because, according to the source, both Prince William and Queen Camilla have been incredibly hurt by Harry's actions and neither wants to see the Prince welcomed back into The Firm. It's put Charles between a rock and a hard place.
"There is virtually no chance of mending the damage between his two sons," the source said. "The Queen is also still very deeply hurt by the comments made about her and that’s another obstacle for Charles to overcome."
Royal author and expert Tom Bower agreed with the source's comments, saying that King Charles' wish to keep everyone happy is 'a great problem for him.'
"For Charles, the whole thing has been painful and traumatic," Bower told OK!. "The problem is that Harry and Meghan have caused so much damage, it’s hard to imagine how to repair it. But I’m sure that the King would like a solution.
"Charles has not only got William and Kate [to think of], but he’s also got Camilla, who was very insulted by Harry and Meghan too, so that makes it a great problem for him."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
