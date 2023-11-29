How Kate Middleton's parenting style mirrors Princess Diana's, and the photographs speak for themselves

These six Kate Middleton parenting styles mirror the late Princess Diana and we cannot get over how alike they are in a collection of photographs – #4 is essential to parenting.

Whether you're a first-time parent or have a big family, every adult has a different parenting style and while you might tend to sway towards gentle parenting or helicopter parenting there's also permissive parenting where parents view themselves more as a friend to their child than a parent.

Kate Middleton's parenting style has been praised by parenting experts and has previously been described as a 'relatable' mix of traditional and modern elements and a royal expert has commented on how her parenting style is similar to that of her late mother-in-law used on her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry before her sudden death.

Kate is mother to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with husband Prince William.

Hello!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey noted, "Based on observations of photographs of Princess Diana at the time, and the current Princess of Wales, they are both very affectionate with their children.

"Kate is often seen holding her children's hands or picking them up for cuddles when they were smaller."

(L-R) Princess Diana pats Prince Harry on the back, split layout, with Kate Middleton patting Prince George on the back (Image credit: Getty Images)

She continues, "There are often lots of comforting gestures, such as a pat on the back or stroking their hair. When interacting with other children on her public engagements, Kate often crouches down to their level to engage with them – something that Diana would often do."

(L-R) Princess Diana crouches down to meet a little girl, while Kate Middleton crouches down to meet a little girl (Image credit: Getty Images)

Body language expert Judi James has previously commented on how Kate has been spotted crouching down to her own children during a public engagement which offers reassurance, and one example is when Kate bent down to speak with Princess Charlotte as she appeared upset during a royal engagement to view helicopter models H145 and H135 before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany back in 2017.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William view helicopter models H145 and H135 before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's parenting style that mirrors Princess Diana's

Holding her children's hands Picking them up for cuddles A pat on the back or stroking their hair Crouching down to their height Active listening Firm but fair approach to discipline

(L-R) Prince Harry sticking his tongue out as Princess Diana holds him, in a split layout, with Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out with Kate Middleton holding her back and looking on (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana is said to have adopted a warm approach with a firm but fair attitude with William and Harry when she was alive, with the princes expected to behave themselves when in public. Kate Middleton has also displayed signs of this and was spotted tapping Prince George on the head during Pippa Middleton's wedding to remind him to behave himself.

