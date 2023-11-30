Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get ahead with this Christmas tradition (and it’s not decorating the tree)

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to get ahead with this Christmas tradition (and it's not decorating the tree).

With almost 25 days left to go until Christmas Day, families that celebrate Christmas traditions will be getting their best chocolate advent calendars at the ready and snapping up the Top Christmas toys ready to send them to Santa.

While royal children do take part in normal traditions like decorating a Christmas tree, there's one special job that Prince George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, are set to make a start on.

The Wales kids have previously made Mary Berry's Christmas pudding - Prince George picked up tips from the celebrity baker when filming the Christmas Special A Berry Royal Christmas. He put his baking skills into action in front of the Queen for the Royal British Legion's Together At Christmas initiative.

Stir up Sunday took place at the weekend on Sunday 26th November. And if you're wondering what that is, it's the day when home cooks 'stir' up their Christmas pudding mix ahead of the advent season. It traditionally takes its name from the Book of Common Prayer. The Collect of the Day for the last Sunday before Advent starts, "Stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord, the wills of thy faithful people", according to Historic UK.

After all three children helped mum Kate in the kitchen baking for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties in 2022, they will likely have donned their aprons and picked up a wooden spoon to prepare the tasty treat ahead of Advent starting.

Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! 🎉We hope you like them! 🧁 pic.twitter.com/lK9QkaGugBJune 5, 2022 See more

The Royal Family previously revealed their go-to Christmas pudding recipe on their Instagram on Stir Up Sunday back in 2020, with the royal kitchens giving fans an insight into the ingredients and method of how to make their festive pud.

What happens on Stir Up Sunday?

Stir up Sunday is a time when families traditionally gather together to mix the pudding, with each member of the family taking it in turns to stir the mixture whilst making a wish. But the pudding isn't just stirred any old how, it should be stirred from east to west, in honour of the Magi (Wise Men) who came from the east to visit baby Jesus.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Christmas Day, the pudding is topped with a sprig of Holly to represent Jesus' crown of thorns. Add a splash of brandy and set fire to the pudding, ready to be served with brandy butter and cream or lashings of hot custard.

And it's not the first time that the Wales kids have enjoyed taking part in food traditions - having tucked into s'mores by the campfire during a royal engagement to meet Scout groups.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's parenting style mirrors Princess Diana's, and the photographs speak for themselves and Kate Middleton donated 50 copies of her favourite childhood book to a baby bank - and it would make an adorable gift for any child.