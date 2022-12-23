King Charles’ security to be stepped up ahead of Christmas appearance after two 'egg attacks'
Royal security bosses are in talks to tighten security for the King ahead of Christmas at Sandringham.
King Charles' security is set to be stepped up ahead of Christmas at Sandringham after two 'egg attacks'.
The monarch is set to travel to Sandringham (opens in new tab) to spend Christmas with members of the Royal Family including Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.
The annual tradition, which will be the first without the Queen, who died, in September aged 96 (opens in new tab), comes with some risks, as on Christmas Day the royals attend church followed by a walkabout past members of the public as they make their way back to the royal residence.
But after King Charles has already been the target of two 'egg attacks' during two separate royal visits this year - the first being on his visit to York last month as he arrived alongside Queen Consort Camilla to unveil a statue of the late Queen (opens in new tab) Elizabeth.
The second happened on a walkabout in Luton on December 6, when eggs were thrown at a relatively unfazed King Charles as he greeted crowds.
And now it's understood that royal security bosses fear a similar or worse protest might be staged on Christmas Day as King Charles walks to church.
According to reports by The Mirror (opens in new tab)protection chiefs are said to be planning to ramp up security on the day to stop further protests. A source revealed, “This isn’t just about individuals with eggs, everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse.
"A full-scale review is in place to make sure the right evacuation procedures are in place.”
One of the protestors was heard shouting, "Charles, while we struggle to heat our homes we have to pay for your parade. The taxpayer pays £100million for you, and for what?”
Now former Met Police chief superintendent and head of the royal protection unit Mr Davies has said both incidents would likely not be the last.
“We must defend the right to peaceful protest," Mr Davies said, "But all officers and their superiors must have a razor sharp focus in the wake of this increase in disturbance.
"There is no magic solution to this pattern of attacks or protests, but intelligence and exit strategies are the most important factor.
"The egg incidents show the vulnerability of the royals but it’s happened before and it will happen again.
"The key is to make sure these incidents do not spiral."
Student Patrick Thelwell, 23, is due before magistrates next month charged over the York incident.
A 28-year-old man was also charged in relating to the Luton incident, although Bedfordshire Police has not released his name.
