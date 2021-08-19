We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee statue design has been unveiled but royal fans aren't convinced it looks like her.

Her Majesty celebrates 70 years of being on the throne in 2022 and this statue will be placed at York Minster.

The Queen is set to receive the ultimate honour ahead of her Platinum Jubilee as the first look of a statue commissioned to commemorate her majesty has been unveiled – but royal fans aren’t convinced it looks anything like her.

The 2m tall statue has been unveiled by York Minster and its designer has said the Queen will stand ‘proud and resolute’ when the piece of stonework is installed to mark 70 years on the throne.

Ricard Bossons, who works as part of the cathedral’s masonry team, believes the design will complement the medieval facade of the 800-year-old building but admitted that it has been challenging to design.

He explained, “The statue needs to be part of the fabric, not a distraction from it, yet it also has to have the poise and presence befitting of the Queen’s unique role.”

In order to make her stand out, the statue measures 6ft 7in and will weigh almost two tonnes and it will be placed in an empty niche on the minister’s west front.

It will depict the Queen wearing Garter robes and the George IV State Diadem and she will be holding the orb and sceptre – the very symbols of her authority.

“She will stand proud and resolute in her niche, welcoming worshippers and visitors alike,” Mr Bossons added.

But some royal fans don’t think it looks anything like the monarch.

One fan wrote, ‘It’s awful, looks nothing like her’

Another asked, ‘Since when has she been cross eyed??’

And a third added, ‘Not really a true likeness! Mouth is too wide and overall it’s just a very, very faint resemblance of the queen.’

While others joked that it looks like something out of comedy sketch show ‘Spitting Image’.

But another fan praised the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee statue, and commented, ‘A true Queen and an example of values too often forgotten these days.’ The design will be carved from a block of Lepine stone, a French limestone previously used for other figurative carvings at the cathedral.

But what is new, is that her Majesty will stand overlooking a new public space designated to the west of the minister which will be officially named Queen Elizabeth Square.

The Queen has had a rollercoaster of a year so far, with the death of her husband Prince Philip, aged 99, and also the passing of two of her beloved dogs.

Not to mention the ‘rift’ created by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey Insterview.