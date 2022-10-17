King Charles set to sell 12 of Queen's beloved animals as he 'scales back' on her passion

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles is reportedly selling 12 of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's racehorses in order to 'wind down' on the late monarch's passion for racing.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II famously loved horses and horse racing and dedicated herself to the hobby over much of her 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth II was well-known for her love of all things equestrianism during the entirety of her 70-year reign and horse racing was something she was incredibly passionate about when it came to her hobbies.

Following her death at Balmoral Castle in September, it has been reported that new monarch, King Charles III, is set to auction off some of his mother's most special racehorses that he inherited from her in a bid to 'wind down' on the royal family's connection to racing.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Twelve of Her Majesty's racehorses will be sold at Newmarket’s Tattersalls auction house according to the Daily Mail, including Love Affairs who was the last horse to win for the Queen before she died.

A royal source explained that while King Charles is keen to keep the royal family's connection with racing alive, he is keen to scale back.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

"The connection between the family and the horse racing industry will continue," the insider said.

"The desire is to continue with the traditions and connections with Royal Ascot but not on the same scale as Her Majesty because she had a passion."