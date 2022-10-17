King Charles set to sell 12 of Queen's beloved animals as he 'scales back' on her passion

King Charles is reportedly selling 12 of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's racehorses in order to 'wind down' on the late monarch's passion for racing. 

Queen Elizabeth II was well-known for her love of all things equestrianism during the entirety of her 70-year reign and horse racing was something she was incredibly passionate about when it came to her hobbies. 

Following her death at Balmoral Castle in September, it has been reported that new monarch, King Charles III, is set to auction off some of his mother's most special racehorses that he inherited from her in a bid to 'wind down' on the royal family's connection to racing. 

Twelve of Her Majesty's racehorses will be sold at Newmarket’s Tattersalls auction house according to the Daily Mail, including Love Affairs who was the last horse to win for the Queen before she died. 

A royal source explained that while King Charles is keen to keep the royal family's connection with racing alive, he is keen to scale back. 

"The connection between the family and the horse racing industry will continue," the insider said.

"The desire is to continue with the traditions and connections with Royal Ascot but not on the same scale as Her Majesty because she had a passion."