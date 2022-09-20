The Queen's headscarf laid on saddle of beloved pony Emma in emotional moment at her funeral

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen's headscarf was seen tied to the saddle of her fell pony Emma in an emotional moment as her coffin made its final journey to Windsor Castle.

Having made its way from Westminster Abbey in London to Windsor, a coffin procession saw the Queen's coffin taken to St George's Chapel.

One of the Queen's headscarves made a poignant appearance at her State funeral (opens in new tab) after it was placed on the saddle of one of her beloved fell ponies.

As the Queen's coffin made its final journey from Westminster Abbey to St George's Chapel, Windsor, members of the public lined the streets.

Millions of viewers around the world tuned in to pay farewell to the Queen who died aged 96 (opens in new tab) at Balmoral Castle.

Some of the late sovereign's animals, including her fell pony Emma and her Corgis named Sandy and Muick, turned out to watch the Queen's coffin drive past one last time.

The Queen was known for her love of horses and was said to have enjoyed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle in the last few years of her life.

In honour of the Queen's love of horses, one of her favourite headscarves was fittingly placed on the empty saddle of her pony Emma, as she stood beside head groom Terry Pendry.

It was a particularly moving moment for royal fans who had followed the ceremony, with many taking to social media to discuss the special detail.

One tweeted "Didn't see the head scarf on Emma the Queen's pony.. I've gone again."

The Queen is said to have never liked to wear a helmet while on horseback because of her hair.

And in a 2014 interview, her racing trainer Ian Balding recalled the moment he asked why the monarch never wears a riding hat.

The Queen is said to have replied, "I never have and you don't have to have your hair done like I do."