King Charles's modern makeover of Windsor Castle to reflect monarch's longtime passion revealed

King Charles III has started renovations at Windsor Castle that will reflect his own 'tastes', according to inside sources.

His Majesty is reportedly making the Berkshire property more eco-friendly to ensure it meets its goal of being net zero by 2030.

King Charles III has wasted no time putting his personal touches on Queen Elizabeth II's former properties.

His Majesty inherited an extensive real estate collection in September 2022, receiving the keys to all of the late monarch's properties in the wake of his mother's death. As well as being a landlord to Clarence House and Buckingham Palace in London, Charles is now the owner of Sandringham House in Norfolk, Balmoral Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, and Llwynywemod in Wales.

He has also inherited Windsor Castle in Berkshire, where the Queen spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic self-isolating with Prince Philip.

It's been widely reported that the King has no plans to move into the 1000-year-old residence due to the noise pollution from the nearby Heathrow Airport, but this apparently hasn't stopped him from adding his own stamp to its main building.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

According to a MailOnline (opens in new tab) source, the King is "making the castle more to his taste" and "more homely" by adding "some of his favorite pieces of art and possessions" to its already grandiose interior.

It's also understood that EV charging points for electric cars are being installed across the estate to help meet its goal of becoming net zero by 2030. Other measures taken to green-ify Windsor include the plantation of thousands of sapling trees and making its farm organic.

Charles has reportedly never been a huge fan of Windsor Castle, preferring to reside at his private home of Highgrove in Gloucestershire when he's off royal duty. Currently, no member of the Royal Family permanently lives at Windsor. Prince William and Kate Middleton are now the closest royals to the estate after moving from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage last summer.