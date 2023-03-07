Princess Charlotte takes after Prince William but puts siblings George and Louis to shame over this preference

The Wales youngster shares a fondness of one dish but it's not exactly to her sibling's liking.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George talking to each other
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Princess Charlotte is taking after her Prince William as its revealed she loves a curry - but she puts her brothers to shame over how hot she likes it.

Princess Charlotte proves she's just like her dad Prince William for having a love of curry (opens in new tab) but when tucking into her mum, Kate Middleton's, homemade vegetable curry she can stand the heat - unlike her siblings.

It's no secret that Prince William struggles in the kitchen (opens in new tab), admitting wife Kate does most of the cooking.

And the Princess of Wales once revealed that she likes to cook curries, particularly those with vegetables, but while she and her family like spicy food, she revealed she needs to lower the level of spiciness for her husband and sons.

Before their 2019 tour of Pakistan, she told Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, that she has to tone down the heat for sons Prince George and Prince Louis.

“It’s so hard cooking curry with the family though,” she said. “The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium,” she said to William. “And I quite like it hot.”

She added: “Charlotte is pretty good with heat.”

Kate Middelton cooking

(Image credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, Kate likes her food spicy, and particularly loves lentil curry (opens in new tab), which she was cooked while on a tour of India. Renowned chef Raghu Deora made the lentil dish for the Prince and Princess of Wales knowing that "vegetarian was what they preferred."

But while Princess Charlotte takes after her dad for liking the homemade takeaway staple, she's following in the footsteps of mum Kate when it comes to her spicy threshold.

While cooking with Sikh women in Edinburgh, William said, "I love curry" but revealed he doesn't like it "too spicy".

And during an interview On BBC Radio Five Live's That Peter Crouch Podcast, the Prince made it clear that he does enjoy a takeaway curry. When asked which curry was his favourite, William admitted, "Chicken (Tikka) masala (opens in new tab) - love that. A bit of flavour. I'm not a vindaloo (opens in new tab) man, put it that way."

