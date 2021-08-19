We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has delighted fans with an exciting glimpse at the thousands of surprising residents he and Duchess Camilla share their home with.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall divide their time between Clarence House in London and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Now Prince Charles has revealed that the couple share their London home with some very industrial inhabitants.

Prince Charles has given royal fans a rare insight into life at Clarence House and he shares it with a huge number of fellow residents. The Prince of Wales, who is first line to the throne, is currently in Scotland where he and Duchess Camilla are reportedly spending time with the Queen during her summer break at Balmoral. The Queen traditionally invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to visit during her annual trip and Charles and Camilla have often been amongst them.

In their absence from London, the couple’s official Clarence House twitter account has been delighting followers with a series of enlightening behind-the-scenes pictures taken at the royal residence. And it seems that Charles and Camilla are never alone when they stroll through the Clarence House grounds.

After revealing a wonderful picture of their organic vegetable patch, they have now posted new photo showcasing the stunning garden, including two picture-perfect bee hives.

‘Clarence House is also home to over 90,000 bees, who live in the garden’s two beehives,’ the caption declared, before revealing that, ‘Honey is harvested from the hives once a year.’

As a long-time advocate for conservation and respecting the natural world, Prince Charles’ decision to share the magnificent gardens of his London home with so many bees is a lovely thing.

Royal fans certainly seem to think so, as many revealed their delight at learning these industrious insects make their home here in such stunning surroundings.

A fellow beekeeper commented eagerly, ‘Great, we have two hives, a constant source of delight.’

Whilst another fan responded simply, ‘Great pollinators !’.

‘That’s beautiful!’ a third Twitter user replied, as someone else echoed this sentiment, dubbing the garden snap, ‘Very Beautiful’.

This comes as Charles’ love for a very special royal relative was showcased in another behind-the-scenes photo earlier this week. Also taken in the magnificent gardens of Clarence House, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales himself designed this formal area in memory of his late grandmother.

The Queen Mother lived at Clarence House herself for over 50 years. Prince Charles likely reflects on happy memories of their time there together when he looks out at the lavender filled garden.

Though it’s not known whether she also got to enjoy the company of the Clarence House bees!