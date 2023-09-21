Meghan Markle could be set to publish her own 'huge' family memoir, royal expert reveals

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to write her own memoir based on her life, following in the footsteps of Prince Harry's book Spare.

The Duchess of Sussex has experienced a lot in her 42 years, from being a Hollywood actress to marrying a royal prince and you could say that the mum-of-two would have a lot of topics to talk about - and not just royal news.

From the fall out with her father Thomas Markle, who recently shared a new heartfelt plea over him seeing his grandkids Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two to stepping back as senior working members of the Royal Family.

And royal expert Tom Bower has predicted that he thinks Meghan's next move will be writing her own memoirs. Speaking to GB News, Tom said, "My information is that she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner," he said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan was the first Sussex to write a book - her children's book The Bench was published before Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare. The Bench was dedicated to the special relationship between father and son and was published in 2021.

And following Harry and Meghan's successful Netflix docuseries, it's likely that there's a real hunger from fans to hear more from the Duchess herself.

Meghan got a warm welcome in Düsseldorf last week when she joined Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

Meghan took the microphone and told the crowds, "It’s so special to be here and I’m sorry I’m a little late for the party.

“I had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home and get them to drop off.

“Three milkshakes and a school drop-off and I just landed a couple of hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you,” she continued.

“It’s amazing and I hear it has got off to a good start so far.”