Meghan Markle’s father Thomas shares new heartfelt plea over grandkids Prince Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has issued a fresh heartfelt plea begging her to let him see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex and her father's relationship has been strained ever since he reportedly spoke to members of the press, who were outside his home in the United States, in the months leading up to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

At the time he denied talking to the press, telling Meghan, he had "absolutely not".

And despite breaking his silence after the birth of Lilibet in 2021, Thomas has issued a fresh plea to his daughter in a new interview, begging to see his grandchildren Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, he said, "I'm heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent - to deny the right to see a grandchild.

"In California, I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that.

He continued, "The other thing is I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to say I'm a bad guy.

"I'm a really loving father and she knows that, and there's no excuse for treating me this way - no excuse to treat grandparents that way."

Thomas was admitted to hospital last May when he suffered a stroke and lost the ability to speak. Following months of speech therapy he has regained his speech.

He admitted he hasn't seen his daughter Meghan and her husband Prince Harry in five years.

"The last time I spoke with them I was in a hospital bed before the wedding," he said.

"I am always here for her, I still love her - I'll love her forever.

"That will never change but I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace.

"People go to prison for five years and they're forgiven - I didn't do anything. So forgive me I guess," he begged.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry claimed that he witnessed Meghan "mourning the loss of her father".

It reads, “I knew my way around grief and there was no mistaking it. This was pure grief. She was mourning the loss of her father.”

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan explained why her father-in-law, then Prince Charles, walked her down the aisle at her wedding. “I’ve lost my dad in this, so him as my father in law was very important to me."

