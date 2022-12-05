When does Harry and Meghan's Netflix series start? Confirmed release date and number of episodes

Step aside The Crown season 5, the real royal drama is set to arrive when Harry and Meghan's Netflix series starts airing...

The release of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series trailer (opens in new tab) in December caused quite a stir on both sides of the pond, as fans reacted to never-before-seen intimate photos of the couple, plus a hidden detail or two spotted in the trailer (opens in new tab). "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" says Meghan in the concluding scene, and it's this quote which has many royal experts claiming that the docuseries will add “further fuel talk of a rivalry” (opens in new tab) between the two British Princes.

It's looking like viewers won't have to wait too much longer to hear Harry and Meghan's account of the Royal Family fallout, plus details of their new life in their glamourous LA home (opens in new tab). We've shared what we know so far of a release date, the number of episodes and more.

When does Harry and Meghan's Netflix series start?

Netflix have confirmed that Harry and Meghan's Netflix series will start on December 8, 2022. The docuseries will be split into two volumes, with the second part arriving on Netflix on December 15.

A second trailer on December 5, teased the official release date and gave audiences further insight into what the documentary will cover. In the trailer Prince Harry tells the cameras how initial public adoration for Meghan later turned sour and that they had to leave to "protect" his family.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.Volume I: December 8Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7YxDecember 5, 2022 See more

The official Netflix synopsis describes Harry and Meghan's Netflix series as exploring "the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family. The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large."

Fans certainly welcomed more of an inside glimpse of the couple's relationship in the first trailer, which featured a selection of private black and white snaps of the two together. Harry and Meghan can be seen smiling on holiday and spending time with their dogs. Another photo showed the two on the dancefloor at their 2018 wedding at Frogmore (opens in new tab).

The photos 😭😭How beautiful is this!! They are an amazing couple, I love them! I can't wait and see their documentary ❤️#HarryandMeghan #HarryandMeghanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ty43xR3cY3December 1, 2022 See more

How many episodes of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series?

Netflix have confirmed that there will be a total of six episodes in Harry and Meghan's Netflix series. It's fair to assume that the first three will be released as part of Volume 1 on December 8, with the final three episodes following December 15.

A lot of creative talent are attached to the making of the docuseries episodes - with two-time Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus behind the lens. She owns production company The Story Syndicate (opens in new tab) and was involved in the recent Netflix documentary BRITNEY VS SPEARS. Other notable doumentaries include Becoming Cousteau, Love, Marilyn and What Happened, Miss Simone? - for which she picked up an Emmy.

"The show will run to six parts and is from Story Syndicate Production in association with the royal couple’s Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs."Secret's out! Excited to be able to share this soon :) @netflix https://t.co/eOUcB4L9AtDecember 1, 2022 See more

Executive producers include Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.

Where can I watch the Harry and Meghan documentary?

It's been billed as a "Netflix Global Event" which means audiences across the world will be able to watch the Harry and Meghan documentary series on Netflix - no matter what country they're in.

You'll need a Netflix subscription (opens in new tab) to stream the full series, which will set UK viewers back £6.99 for a basic plan, £11.99 for a standard plan or £15.99 for a premium tier plan. Netflix recently raised their prices (opens in new tab) in 2022 and there's talk that the streamer might start charging customers who share their passwords (opens in new tab) too.

