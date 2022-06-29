Meghan Markle dubs Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she reveals their 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling
Meghan Markle hailed Prince Harry a 'feminist' as she detailed their reaction to the overturning of Roe v Wade
Meghan Markle has called Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she openly discussed their ‘guttural’ reaction to the overturning of Roe V Wade.
- Meghan Markle has given a rare interview about her and Harry’s thoughts on the Supreme Court's ruling
- The interview saw the mother-of-two detail her own pregnancy experience and what needs to be done now, following the verdict.
- This royal news comes after it was revealed that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could undergo this major royal name change after this devastating family moment.
Speaking to Jessica Yellin, alongside Gloria Steinem for Vogue (opens in new tab), Meghan detailed her views on the Supreme Court’s ruling and what needs to be done following the verdict. She said, “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large.
“They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.”
She then added, “My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too.”
Meghan, who shares two children with Harry, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana then detailed her husband’s reaction to the news.
She said, "[It was] guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair.”
Meghan then went on to talk about women’s health and the stigma and ‘silence’ surrounding abortions and pregnancy, even making a rare comment about her own experience with pregnancy loss.
A post shared by Jessica Yellin (@jessicayellin) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meghan said, “What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises. I know what miscarrying feels like, which I've talked about publicly.”
“The more that we normalise conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place."
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
How early can you take a pregnancy test and which pregnancy test can you take the earliest?
How early can you take a pregnancy test, and how accurate are they? All of your pregnancy test questions, answered
By Dr Larisa Corda • Published
-
How to make paper mache
Learning how to make paper mache is fun, creative and great for building motor skills.
By Esme Clemo • Published
-
Here's why royal fans think another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be coming
Could there be another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview in the pipeline?
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s secret visit to ‘fearless’ project praised by fans
Fans react to Meghan Markle's secret visit to inspire teenage girls in the Netherlands.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The sweet hidden meaning behind the dress Meghan Markle chose for baby Lilibet's birthday photo
Baby Lilibet's birthday photo featured the sweetest little frock
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage return will be 'bittersweet'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The special event Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could arrange for Lilibet over the Jubilee weekend
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Meghan Markle set to find comfort in sweetest way over ‘nerve-wracking’ Jubilee weekend
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Queen's hidden message at coronation mirrored by Kate and Meghan on biggest days of their lives
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show they're 'thriving' with public kiss
By Emma Shacklock • Published