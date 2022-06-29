Meghan Markle dubs Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she reveals their 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling

Prince Harry feminist - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson - Pool)
Meghan Markle has called Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she openly discussed their ‘guttural’ reaction to the overturning of Roe V Wade.

Speaking to Jessica Yellin, alongside Gloria Steinem for Vogue (opens in new tab), Meghan detailed her views on the Supreme Court’s ruling and what needs to be done following the verdict. She said, “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large.

“They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.” 

She then added, “My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too.”

Meghan, who shares two children with Harry, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana then detailed her husband’s reaction to the news.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave at the end of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP)

She said, "[It was] guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair.”

Meghan then went on to talk about women’s health and the stigma and ‘silence’ surrounding abortions and pregnancy, even making a rare comment about her own experience with pregnancy loss

Meghan said, “What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises. I know what miscarrying feels like, which I've talked about publicly.” 

“The more that we normalise conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place."

Meghan Markle
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

