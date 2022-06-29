Meghan Markle dubs Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she reveals their 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling

Meghan Markle has called Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she openly discussed their ‘guttural’ reaction to the overturning of Roe V Wade.

Meghan Markle has given a rare interview about her and Harry’s thoughts on the Supreme Court's ruling

The interview saw the mother-of-two detail her own pregnancy experience and what needs to be done now, following the verdict.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could undergo this major royal name change after this devastating family moment.

Speaking to Jessica Yellin, alongside Gloria Steinem for Vogue (opens in new tab), Meghan detailed her views on the Supreme Court’s ruling and what needs to be done following the verdict. She said, “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large.

“They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.”

She then added, “My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too.”

Meghan, who shares two children with Harry, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana then detailed her husband’s reaction to the news.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP)

She said, "[It was] guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair.”

Meghan then went on to talk about women’s health and the stigma and ‘silence’ surrounding abortions and pregnancy, even making a rare comment about her own experience with pregnancy loss.

A post shared by Jessica Yellin (@jessicayellin) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Meghan said, “What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises. I know what miscarrying feels like, which I've talked about publicly.”

“The more that we normalise conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place."