Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could undergo major royal name change after this devastating family moment

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could reportedly end up undergoing a royal name change one day after a devastating family moment.

When the Queen passes away in the future the titles of her two closest heirs, Prince Charles and Prince William, will undergo a major change.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to take on some pretty iconic new roles at this time and it could change the way their children are referred to.

This royal news comes as we revealed Kate Middleton's adorable baby moment during her latest royal visit.

When the Queen passes away in the future her loss will forever change things for the monarchy as people across the world remember her extraordinary life and legacy. Prince Charles, who is first in the royal line of succession, is set to follow her as sovereign, with Duchess Camilla as Queen Consort - something Her Majesty described as a her "sincere wish" earlier this year. It’s expected that Charles will also go on to invest his eldest son Prince William as Prince of Wales in his stead.

Already Prince William and Kate Middleton could be seen to be preparing to step up to brand new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales. Not only did they pay a hugely significant visit to Wales on St David’s Day back in March but they also headed there with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

And it seems that George, Charlotte and their younger brother Louis could face a name change of their own when they lose their beloved great-grandmother.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

William and Kate’s three children are currently known as Princes and Princess of Cambridge in reference to their father’s title of Duke of Cambridge and reports have claimed they also use ‘Cambridge’ as a surname at school.

This is mirrored in the way William and Prince Harry were referred to as William and Harry Wales at school and were technically born Prince William and Prince Harry of Wales, as sons of the Prince of Wales.

When the brothers eventually embarked on their military careers they retained Wales as a surname used by their colleagues. Harry was reportedly known as Captain Wales whilst the future King was called Lieutenant Wales when they were servicemen.

(Image credit: Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

When William is invested as Prince of Wales in the future following Prince Charles becoming King and the loss of Her Majesty, that will then be his most senior title. Because of this it seems at least possible that his children could perhaps go on to take on ‘Wales’ as a surname at this time over their current ‘Cambridge’ monikers.

If this does turn out to be the case then it would see them follow in the footsteps of their dad and uncle. However, it could be that given the amount of time little George, Charlotte and Louis have already spent using Cambridge as their surname, William and Kate might choose not to change things for their children after all.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Or else they could potentially change officially but remain known as George, Charlotte and Louis Cambridge to their schoolmates. Either way, they are set to witness their father William and grandfather Charles take on hugely demanding and significant responsibilities as monarch and heir to the throne in the future.

Until then, the Queen’s great-grandchildren, grandchildren and children are likely enjoying every occasion they get to spend wonderful family time with Her Majesty, like at the recent Jubilee celebrations.