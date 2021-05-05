When is Archie Harrison’s birthday and what is his full name?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We can’t believe Archie Harrison welcomes in another birthday this week.

It seems just yesterday that Harry and Meghan were showing off their first son Archie to the world.

Now the seventh in line to the throne is getting ready to celebrate another birthday, and is growing up fast by all accounts – with Archie taking after Harry and enjoying a kick-around with his mum and dad in their new California home.

Whilst eagled-eyed viewers caught a cameo of Archie in the couple’s infamous Oprah interview, it is hoped that fans will be treated to a new photo of the tot on his special day, as is customary with the modern royals. Here’s when the royal family will be celebrating Archie Harrison’s birthday this year and the full name of the Queen’s seventh great-grandchild.

When is Archie Harrison’s birthday and how old is he?

Archie Harrison’s birthday is May 6. He will turn two-years-old in 2021.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child together in 2019 at the Portland Hospital, London. He arrived weighing 7lbs 3oz and was a “little overdue” according to dad Harry, who opened up on being present at the birth:

“I haven’t been at many births. This is definitely my first birth,” he joked. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon.”

Archie Harrison made history as the first royal to be born with an American citizenship. As his mother Meghan is an American citizen, Archie is equal parts English and American and has dual citizenship. It is understood that his soon-to-arrive sister, Harry and Meghan’s daughter, will also boast dual citizenship.

Archie celebrated his first birthday with his two best friends, and his mum and dad in LA last year.

“Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream,” said one source. “And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons”.

To mark Archie Harrison’s birthday, a sweet video of Meghan reading her son ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ was shared on Save The Children’s social media.

Archie Harrison celebrates his birthday just days after his cousin Princess Charlotte’s birthday. There are just four days between the two important dates.

What is Archie’s full name?

Archie’s full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

At present, Archie doesn’t have a royal title and is known as ‘Master Archie’. This is because a change in protocol in 1917 made it law that only children and grandchildren of the monarch can be given a HRH or prince or princess title.

As Archie is a great-grandchild of the Queen, he therefore does not receive a royal title. But the two-year-old will become a prince when Prince Charles is king, as he will then be a direct grandchild of the sovereign.

The little one’s middle and second name pay sweet tributes to key members of the British royal family.

Dad Harry is honoured through ‘Harrison’ which literally means ‘son of Harry’ and who it is hoped will follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Meanwhile, Archie’s surname honours the Queen and Prince Philip’s marriage. Mountbatten-Windsor is a combination of the late Prince Philip‘s surname ‘Mountbatten’ and the Queen’s family name of ‘Windsor’. The special barrelled surname was created in 1960 following their marriage and is the surname used by all four of their children.

It seems Harry and Meghan were also inspired by their son’s name when they setup their new charitable foundation. Archewell bears a striking similarity to Archie’s first name. In Greek, Arche is a word meaning “source of action” whilst well suggests a plentiful supply.

What is the name Archie short for?

Traditionally Archie is short for the name Archibald. It is a popular nickname that in recent decades has become a name of its own.

According to Babycentre, Archibald is a Scottish and English name. It is made up of the German elements ‘ercan’ meaning genuine and ‘bald’, meaning both bold and brave.

At the time of this birth, the name Archie was a complete surprise to most. Bookmakers had bets on that the royal favourites would be either Alexander, Arthur or Albert.