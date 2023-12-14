Meghan Markle put her parenting skills into action with selfless gesture that helped a mum and her newborn baby

Meghan Markle's selfless act to help a mother and her newborn baby during a public engagement has been unearthed, and the step is vital for babies in the first nine months.

Looking after a baby is a learning curve for most parents - whether it's knowing what the first week with a newborn is like or how to get a baby to sleep - and in the first nine months of a baby's life, there is one thing that is vital to keep them healthy.

And how the Duchess of Sussex, mum to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet put her quick-thinking parenting skills into action has been unearthed, after she stepped in and made a selfless gesture to help a newborn baby regulate its body temperature.

Body temperature is so important, as newborn babies cannot regulate their temperature until they are nine months to 12 months old. If their temperature strays too far from 98.6 f (37C), babies can develop hyperthermia or hypothermia.

Meghan and Prince Harry attended a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on April 15 2022. During her walkabout with a couple and their newborn baby, she passed her jacket to the mother so she could use it to wrap around her baby after the weather unexpectedly dropped.

Meghan is pictured wearing a white suit and her camel-coloured jacket is in the arms of the lady she is walking with.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Omid Scobie first shared the heartwarming video to his followers on the X platform (formerly Twitter) and captioned it, "En route to the venue, the couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family - one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn. Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm."

And fans were quick to praise Meghan for her heartwarming gesture. One wrote, "A good mother is a good mother to everyone's child."

Another fan put, "Meghan is so sweet. Such a kind, generous soul."

And a third added, "Meghan is always so considerate, I remember during the Oceania tour when the kids were performing and then it started raining, the concern for the kids and her trying to get them brollies."

Meghan has been spotted wearing the camel-coloured jacket on several engagements including the Sussexes' visit to Canada House in London back in 2020.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

