Fans spot bizarre detail in Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable Royal Family Christmas card that you might have missed

Fans have spotted a bizarre detail in Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable family Christmas card and you might have missed it.

One Royal Family tradition that Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept is releasing an annual royal Christmas card. For 2023 this features the fab five dressed casually in jeans and white shirts.

Not only have fans commented on how grown up the children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five, look in the adorable photo by photographer Josh Shinner at their Adelaide home, but they've also picked up on a bizarre detail.

Fans are wondering what's happened to Prince Louis' finger, as he appears to have a finger missing from the photograph. Prince Louis poses in front of his dad Prince William, with his hand placed on the wooden arm of the chair that his sister Princess Charlotte is sitting on. And if you look closely his hand appears to have his middle finger missing.

One fan asked, "Why is he missing a finger?"

Some fans have speculated that it's a 'bad Photoshop' while another fan has commented, "His fingers are splayed with space between his middle and ring fingers. His thumb is not visible."

Another fan clarified, "There's no missing or extra finger. His hand is just spread open over the arm of the chair. Like a Vulcan salute." For anyone not familiar, a Vulcan salute is a hand gesture popularized by the 1960s television series Star Trek. It usually consists of a raised hand with the palm forward and the thumb extended, while the fingers are parted between the middle and ring finger. But in this instance, Louis has his hand down while his fingers are spread open.

Josh Shinner, who took the photograph, shared the snap on his Instagram and captioned it, "It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year. Without doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I’ve ever had, and I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children…A huge thanks to the Prince and Princess of Wales for having me."

