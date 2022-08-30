Meghan Markle reveals the real reason she and Harry rarely share photos of Archie and Lilibet

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle has detailed the real reason she and Prince Harry rarely share photographs of their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex has hit out at those who are calling her children the N-word.

The Duchess of Sussex has given an insight into her short time as a working member of the Royal Family and in doing so she has explained why she was reluctant to go ahead with royal protocol when it comes to releasing images of her children.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from royal life in 2020 and since then have released just an handful of treasured family snaps.

And in an interview with The Cut (opens in new tab), Meghan has explained for the first time, her defiant reasons for not wanting to share photographs with the press. She explained, "There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota."

Meghan continued, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?

"You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game."

Meghan, who has teased her own return to Instagram (opens in new tab), could be about to share more of her family life than ever before. But it's unclear who her latest reference to "the people that are calling my children the N-word" is aimed at - whether it's the royal's own press machine, commentators on Instagram, or news organisations.

Prince Harry and Meghan previously shared @KensingtonRoyal account before landing their own @Sussexroyal Instagram and when they quit the UK, they stopped using social media altogether - with their last post dated 30th March 2020.

And when Meghan quit social media herself, she declared on the Teenage Therapy podcast, "I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” she said. “Now, eight months of that I wasn’t even visible — I was on maternity leave or with a baby … If people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging … That’s so big, you can’t even think of what that feels like.”

It was reported that Meghan received more than 5,000 racist tweets in just two months as well as being subjected to threats of violence and was accused of faking her own pregnancy.