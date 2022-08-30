Meghan Markle teases return to Instagram with brand new personal account after 5-year absence

Meghan Markle has confirmed that she will be making a return to Instagram with a personal account. 

Meghan Markle has teased a return to social media, having confessed, “I’m getting back on Instagram”. 

The Duchess of Sussex came off the social media platform back in 2018 due to the sake of her own mental health, which in 2020 she described as being for her "own self-preservation".

"I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down, and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn’t managed by us—that was a whole team—and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have," she told People at the time. 

But after launching her own Archetypes podcast with Spotify in which she opens up about her personal life, including not feeling sexy when she was pregnant (opens in new tab), Meghan is set to share photographs, stories and reels with her fans in coming months when she activates a brand new Instagram account.

Meghan appears ready to share her new life with husband Prince Harry and their two children son, Archie, three, and daughter Lillibet, one, with the world, as she told The Cut publication she loved sharing her life but loved Harry more.

"It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life," she explained. 

And in an advert recorded to promote the podcast, Meghan admitted listeners will get the chance to know the "real" her, instead of "through the lens of the media".

Meghan confessed, "People should expect the real me in this and probably the me they've never gotten to know. Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media. As opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' 

"I'm just excited to be myself and talk, and be unfiltered, and yeah, it's fun." 

