Meghan Markle teases return to Instagram with brand new personal account after 5-year absence
Meghan Markle says she's coming back to Instagram
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle has confirmed that she will be making a return to Instagram with a personal account.
- Meghan Markle has revealed she will be relaunching her own Instagram after years away from social media.
- The Duchess of Sussex shared her plans for a comeback during an interview with The Cut.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Meghan said Prince Harry has 'lost his dad' in a sad confession.
Meghan Markle has teased a return to social media, having confessed, “I’m getting back on Instagram”.
The Duchess of Sussex came off the social media platform back in 2018 due to the sake of her own mental health, which in 2020 she described as being for her "own self-preservation".
"I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down, and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn’t managed by us—that was a whole team—and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have," she told People at the time.
But after launching her own Archetypes podcast with Spotify in which she opens up about her personal life, including not feeling sexy when she was pregnant (opens in new tab), Meghan is set to share photographs, stories and reels with her fans in coming months when she activates a brand new Instagram account.
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meghan appears ready to share her new life with husband Prince Harry and their two children son, Archie, three, and daughter Lillibet, one, with the world, as she told The Cut publication she loved sharing her life but loved Harry more.
"It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life," she explained.
A post shared by Spotify Podcasts (@spotifypodcasts) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
And in an advert recorded to promote the podcast, Meghan admitted listeners will get the chance to know the "real" her, instead of "through the lens of the media".
Meghan confessed, "People should expect the real me in this and probably the me they've never gotten to know. Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media. As opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.'
"I'm just excited to be myself and talk, and be unfiltered, and yeah, it's fun."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Slow cooker aubergine caponata pasta
Slow cooker aubergine caponata pasta is cooked for more than four hours for real warmth and flavour
By GoodtoKnow • Published
-
Aubergines with basil pesto crust
These aubergines with basil pesto crust make a great starter for a Mediterranean dish or vegetarian meal. Simply bake, add the crust and grill to finish.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s relatable confession about not feeling ‘sexy’ during pregnancy
Meghan Markle got candid about her pregnancies with Serena Williams in her brand new podcast Archetypes
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Meghan Markle reveals endearing nickname for Prince Harry as he gatecrashes her podcast
Meghan Markle reveals nickname she has for husband Prince Harry on her debut Archetypes podcast episode.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle shares heartache of leaving Archie with nanny moments before fire broke out in his nursery
The Duchess of Sussex opens up on 2019 horror blaze in son Archie's nursery.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to 'renew their vows' in US - with special 'roles for the kids'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said to be planning vow renewal during 'second honeymoon'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry broke down in tears recalling Meghan Markle’s pregnancy with Archie
Prince Harry struggled to fight back tears as he opened up about fatherhood.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay ‘five minutes’ from Prince William and Kate during surprise UK visit
It’s been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be staying at Frogmore Cottage during their UK visit, sparking hopes of a royal reunion.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Lilibet set to inherit sentimental gifts from Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
The royal family have a seriously expensive jewellery collection and the youngest royals are set to inherit it all
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very unusual royal titles that are only used in some parts of the UK
The Queen gave these titles to Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in addition to their English duchy's
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published