This is Prince William and Kate Middleton's strictest rule for Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have an unique punishment for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis if they break this one rule

This is Prince William and Kate Middleton's strictest rule for Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis
(Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images/Future)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published

In Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William's (opens in new tab) home, this one action is 'off-limits' and the punishment for doing it is very unique.

A mum of three, Kate Middleton has many different parenting tricks up her sleeve. As well as enforcing the strict rules and codes of conduct  that members of the royal family must abide by, Kate and William must also enforce their own rules on their children to ensure good behaviour at home. 

While they are certainly not as strict, there is a selection of rules for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to follow at home, and there is just one rule that the siblings cannot break at all. 

To keep the family home as relaxed as possible, the couple have reportedly introduced a 'no shouting' rule. 

A royal source told the Sun, "Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The source explained how William and Kate deal with their children in a calm and gentle way, never wanting to shout or raise their voices at them. So, instead of sending their children to the classic naughty step or banishing them to their rooms, Kate and William have introduced a "chat sofa". 

The source explained, "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

Commenting on the children's rigorous lifestyle and the pressures they face as young royals in the limelight, the source continued, "Not only is there the practical side of what they have participated [in], such as standing on the balcony and waving from the carriage, but there is also the emotional side of the whole event.

Image 1 of 1
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Image 1 of 1

"They are, after all, just little children and on Monday they were back in school having had the most amazing experience, but definitely shattered."

Understanding the pressures put onto their children and the way this can manifest through their behaviour, William and Kate's relaxed and calm parenting style is sure to reflect positively on George, Charlotte and Louis.

Related articles: 

Explore More
Prince William Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte Prince George Prince Louis
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.