Meghan Markle says Prince Harry is 'lucky she chose him'
Meghan Markle hit back at the idea that Prince Harry 'chose' her
Meghan Markle has hit back at those who say she is 'lucky' that Prince Harry chose her, saying that he is lucky she chose him.
- Meghan Markle says she 'chose Prince Harry' and that he's the 'lucky one'.
- The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the 'narrative' that she is 'lucky' to be with Harry during the third episode of her Archetypes podcast with Mindy Kaling.
This royal news comes as Queen's 'purple' hands sparked concern amongst royal fans as they spotted 'nasty' bruising during Liz Truss meeting.
The Duchess of Sussex, who wore a red outfit with a hidden meaning (opens in new tab) for her speech at the One Young World summit, has spoken of her frustration over people believing she was 'lucky' Prince Harry chose to marry her.
Speaking in the third episode of her podcast, Meghan told Mindy Kaling, “When I started dating my husband and got engaged, everyone was like ‘oh my God you're so lucky he chose you!’
"At a certain point after you hear it a million times over, you think ‘Well I chose him too?'"
But Meghan added that Prince Harry agreed, that he was lucky she chose him.
She explained, “Thankfully I had a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going: ‘They've got it all wrong, I'm the lucky one cause you chose me.’ “It's gendered and archetyped and stereotyped that you're lucky.
“You're waiting for someone to tell you that you're good enough as opposed to knowing you're good enough on your own.”
Loved sitting down with Meghan on her new podcast, #Archetypes. Listen now, only on @Spotify. #DontBelieveTheType https://t.co/YzZu0hJpqw pic.twitter.com/f54OgClv3JSeptember 6, 2022
Meghan and Harry tied the knot in (opens in new tab) May 2018 with a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle. The couple have two children, Archie (opens in new tab), three, and Lilibet (opens in new tab), one, and have made a new life for themselves living in LA (opens in new tab).
But while Meghan appears to ooze beauty and confidence these days, she also described herself as the "ugly duckling" at school, saying she was "the smart one, not the pretty one” who was left wondering "am I going to get the guy one day?".
"I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in," she said.
