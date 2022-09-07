Meghan Markle says Prince Harry is 'lucky she chose him'

Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Meghan Markle has hit back at those who say she is 'lucky' that Prince Harry chose her, saying that he is lucky she chose him. 

The Duchess of Sussex, who wore a red outfit with a hidden meaning (opens in new tab) for her speech at the One Young World summit, has spoken of her frustration over people believing she was 'lucky' Prince Harry chose to marry her.

Speaking in the third episode of her podcast, Meghan told Mindy Kaling, “When I started dating my husband and got engaged, everyone was like ‘oh my God you're so lucky he chose you!’ 

"At a certain point after you hear it a million times over, you think ‘Well I chose him too?'"

Meghan Markle chose Prince Harry

But Meghan added that Prince Harry agreed, that he was lucky she chose him.

She explained, “Thankfully I had a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going: ‘They've got it all wrong, I'm the lucky one cause you chose me.’ “It's gendered and archetyped and stereotyped that you're lucky. 

“You're waiting for someone to tell you that you're good enough as opposed to knowing you're good enough on your own.”

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in (opens in new tab) May 2018 with a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle. The couple have two children, Archie (opens in new tab), three, and Lilibet (opens in new tab), one, and have made a new life for themselves living in LA (opens in new tab).

But while Meghan appears to ooze beauty and confidence these days, she also described herself as the "ugly duckling" at school, saying she was "the smart one, not the pretty one” who was left wondering "am I going to get the guy one day?".

"I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in," she said.

Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. 

