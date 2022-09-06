Meghan Markle's red outfit at One Young World has a hidden meaning

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle's red outfit she wore to the One Young World summit seriously impressed fans but it also has a hidden meaning.

Meghan Markle showed 'strength, confidence and resilience' in her red outfit choice.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the bold colour to deliver a speech to delegates at the One Young World summit in Manchester.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince Harry and Meghan fly ‘commercial’ to the UK but miss ‘last chance’ to see the Queen (opens in new tab) .

Meghan Markle wore an all-red outfit as she delivered a key note speech to young delegates attending the 2022 One Young World summit.

The Duchess of Sussex, who teased a return to Instagram (opens in new tab) last week, wore black when attending previous One Young World Summits in both 2014 and 2016. But this time she turned heads with her red hot high-waisted trousers (£1.2k) and matching silk blouse (£1.1k) - both by Valentino.

But there's a hidden meaning behind Meghan's £2.4K outfit choice as the bright red colour oozes strength. Forbes (opens in new tab) reports on how wearing red can show strength and confidence. "This vivid and cheery colour is associated with our primal survival and signifies strength and resilience. Subconsciously red inspires and helps the wearer to take action and succeed."

And Meghan, counsellor for the organisation, did just that when she delivered her powerful message to young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Meghan's statement outfit has wowed fans, with one commenting, "Meghan Markle’s speech at is 🔥 🔥 🔥 For my next QBR, imma wear an all red outfit and channel my inner Markle 🌟 🌟 @OneYoungWorld"

Another fan put, "Meghan looks positively stunning. Red is definitely her colour."

And a third fan added, "such an amazing beautiful, power couple. Their happiness shines."

Meghan teamed her outfit up with a pair of her favourite designer shoes - a pair of red court shoes from Aquazzura, the Panthere shoe with T-bar design and suede fabric.

After admitting it was "very nice" to be back in the UK - the first time since the queen's Platinum Jubilee - Meghan encouraged the audience to play active role in making change.

"You are the future," she told the crowd. "But I would like to add that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment. And for that I'm so grateful to be in your company today."

"You are the future, but I would like to add that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive change we need across the world, now, in this very moment." - Meghan Duchess of Sussex.#OYWOpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/gEt3YnnQ2iSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Meghan gave a sweet nod to Prince Harry and their children Archie, three and Lilibet, one, when she admitted her life had changed "rather significantly" since her first appearance.

"My life had changed rather significantly. I was now married and I was now a mom." Meghan added, "My world view had expanded exponentially seeing the global community through the eyes of my child. I would ask what is this world he would come to adopt, and what can we do—what can I do—to make it better?"