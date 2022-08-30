Meghan Markle says Prince Harry has ‘lost his dad’ in sad confession

Meghan claims Harry has ‘lost his dad’ as their relationship continues to suffer after stepping back as senior royals

Prince Harry has ‘lost his dad’ - Prince Harry and Prince Charles side by side in a template
(Image credit: Getty Images / John Phillips / Stringer / Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Meghan Markle has said that Prince Harry has 'lost his dad' as a result of their exit from royal life. 

In a new candid interview, Meghan Markle has shared a sad insight into Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

Speaking to the Cut (opens in new tab), Meghan opened up about a number of topics, from her plans to rejoin Instagram to the couple's ongoing ‘rift’ with the Firm (opens in new tab). She detailed how their familial relationships have been strained since moving to LA and continued ‘toxic’ tabloid coverage, especially with their fathers.

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

She said, “Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process,’” - before referencing her own relationship breakdown with her estranged father, Thomas Markle and adding, "It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me. But that's his decision."

Prince Harry has ‘lost his dad’ - Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Gurkha 200 Pageant at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 9, 2015 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

It has been widely reported that the couple has been locked in a bitter feud with the royal family, following their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, with Harry revealing that Prince Charles has ‘stopped taking his calls.’ (opens in new tab)

Since then, Harry has only reunited with his father a handful of times, with Charles only meeting his granddaughter, Lilibet, days before her first birthday, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Charles poses with his son Prince Harry during the Royal Family's ski break at Klosters on March 31, 2005 in Switzerland.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain)

Sadly, reconciliation may still be off the cards as the royal family brace for Harry’s upcoming memoir. The contents of which could ‘shake the monarch to its core’ and take aim at Harry’s mother-in-law, Duchess Camilla. As of yet, there is no confirmed release day, with the book facing delays over its ‘truth bombs’ (opens in new tab).

This comes as the Sussexes as also set to return to the UK this month for two charity engagements, though meetings with the royal family have been confirmed. 

Explore More
Prince Harry
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.