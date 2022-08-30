Meghan Markle says Prince Harry has ‘lost his dad’ in sad confession

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle has said that Prince Harry has 'lost his dad' as a result of their exit from royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex has given a candid and revealing interview to the Cut, discussing everything from motherhood to their royal exit.

In the interview, Meghan revealed that both hers and Harry’s relationships with their families have suffered since their decision to leave the UK and move to California.

In a new candid interview, Meghan Markle has shared a sad insight into Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

Speaking to the Cut (opens in new tab), Meghan opened up about a number of topics, from her plans to rejoin Instagram to the couple's ongoing ‘rift’ with the Firm (opens in new tab). She detailed how their familial relationships have been strained since moving to LA and continued ‘toxic’ tabloid coverage, especially with their fathers.

She said, “Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process,’” - before referencing her own relationship breakdown with her estranged father, Thomas Markle and adding, "It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me. But that's his decision."

It has been widely reported that the couple has been locked in a bitter feud with the royal family, following their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, with Harry revealing that Prince Charles has ‘stopped taking his calls.’ (opens in new tab)

Since then, Harry has only reunited with his father a handful of times, with Charles only meeting his granddaughter, Lilibet, days before her first birthday, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Sadly, reconciliation may still be off the cards as the royal family brace for Harry’s upcoming memoir. The contents of which could ‘shake the monarch to its core’ and take aim at Harry’s mother-in-law, Duchess Camilla. As of yet, there is no confirmed release day, with the book facing delays over its ‘truth bombs’ (opens in new tab).

This comes as the Sussexes as also set to return to the UK this month for two charity engagements, though meetings with the royal family have been confirmed.