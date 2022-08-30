Meghan Markle says Prince Harry has ‘lost his dad’ in sad confession
Meghan claims Harry has ‘lost his dad’ as their relationship continues to suffer after stepping back as senior royals
Meghan Markle has said that Prince Harry has 'lost his dad' as a result of their exit from royal life.
- The Duchess of Sussex has given a candid and revealing interview to the Cut, discussing everything from motherhood to their royal exit.
- In the interview, Meghan revealed that both hers and Harry’s relationships with their families have suffered since their decision to leave the UK and move to California.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William faced security backlash at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' new school (opens in new tab).
In a new candid interview, Meghan Markle has shared a sad insight into Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, Prince Charles.
Speaking to the Cut (opens in new tab), Meghan opened up about a number of topics, from her plans to rejoin Instagram to the couple's ongoing ‘rift’ with the Firm (opens in new tab). She detailed how their familial relationships have been strained since moving to LA and continued ‘toxic’ tabloid coverage, especially with their fathers.
She said, “Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process,’” - before referencing her own relationship breakdown with her estranged father, Thomas Markle and adding, "It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me. But that's his decision."
It has been widely reported that the couple has been locked in a bitter feud with the royal family, following their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, with Harry revealing that Prince Charles has ‘stopped taking his calls.’ (opens in new tab)
Since then, Harry has only reunited with his father a handful of times, with Charles only meeting his granddaughter, Lilibet, days before her first birthday, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Sadly, reconciliation may still be off the cards as the royal family brace for Harry’s upcoming memoir. The contents of which could ‘shake the monarch to its core’ and take aim at Harry’s mother-in-law, Duchess Camilla. As of yet, there is no confirmed release day, with the book facing delays over its ‘truth bombs’ (opens in new tab).
This comes as the Sussexes as also set to return to the UK this month for two charity engagements, though meetings with the royal family have been confirmed.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
