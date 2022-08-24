Meghan Markle’s relatable confession about not feeling ‘sexy’ during pregnancy
Meghan Markle got candid about her pregnancies with Serena Williams in her brand new podcast Archetypes
Meghan Markle has admitted she didn't 'feel sexy' during her pregnancies with children Archie and Lilibet, during the first episode of her Archetypes podcast.
- Meghan Markle has opened up in her brand new Spotify podcast series with the first episode starring famous friend, Serena Williams.
- In the first instalment, the pair discussed their pregnancy journeys, with Meghan making relatable comments on body image.
Starting her brand new Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’ (opens in new tab) off with a bang, the Duchess of Sussex sat down with fellow mother and pal, Serena Williams, to discuss some very relatable pregnancy topics.
The debut episode saw the pair talk openly about a number of subjects, with Meghan letting slip her cute two-word nickname for Prince Harry (opens in new tab), before recounting the nightmarish moment a fire broke out in Archie's bedroom (opens in new tab).
Despite the terrifying tale, the first instalment also featured some wholesome moments, with listeners loving a particular conversation on pregnancy. The pair showed off their close bond as they discussed body image, and left fans in stitches as Meghan detailed her own pregnancy struggles.
During their candid chat, Serena, who shares daughter Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian, revealed that she "loved being pregnant".
To which Meghan, who is a mother of two to Archie and Lilibet, then replied, “I know, you loved it,” before raving about Serena’s pregnancy style and how she accessorized her baby bump with trendy body chains.
Meghan added, "You made pregnancy look so sexy," before saying, "I just waddled around, I was just tired. I was so tired."
The pair then shared a laugh before Serena added that Meghan was "under a lot of stress" at the time, to which Meghan agreed.
Listeners loved the hilarious exchange, one fan tweeted, “When Meghan said Serena makes pregnancy sexy while she waddles around was so funny😂😂 their friendship is adorable.”
When Meghan said Serena makes pregnancy sexy while she waddles around was so funny😂😂 their friendship is adorable. For those who hasn't listened to podcast yet what are you waiting for? Go and watch it now the podcast is amazing.August 23, 2022
While another fan compared Meghan’s new podcast to her OG blog, ‘The Tig.’ They wrote: “For those who followed Meghan before and her site The Tig, this will feel like old times. First episode was amazing. Can’t wait for the rest of Archetypes.”
