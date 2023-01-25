Princess Charlotte to miss out on this honour after King Charles has 'change of heart'

Princess Charlotte looks set to miss out on a prestigious honour after King Charles reportedly has a 'change of heart', source claims.

Princess Charlotte is due to miss out on a new title after it is claimed King Charles plans 'to make Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh' following 'change of heart'.

The King was rumoured to be saving the title Duchess of Edinburgh for his granddaughter but is expected to pass it to his brother instead.

The King is reported to have originally looked at giving the prestigious title (opens in new tab) to his granddaughter when she was old enough but according to recent reports, the monarch, who is set to be Coronated in May (opens in new tab), has changed his mind.

Prince Edward is said to have allegedly considered the decision a 'slap in the face' and its claimed that is what has prompted His Majesty to re-think the plans for the title, according to reports in The Mirror (opens in new tab).

A source close to Edward also told The Daily Mail, "It was a slap in the face, particularly when Edward has been such a help to Charles over the Andrew farrago.

"Also because the Queen had promised him the title before she died and it was always believed by Edward and Sophie that, in time, the title would then be passed down to their son, Viscount Severn.

"Now it does look like the tide is turning. Clearly the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen's wishes."

Reports claim King Charles may ask that the title be reverted back to the Crown from Edward rather than passing onto his heirs.

The title Duke of Edinburgh is one previously used by Prince Philip up until his death (opens in new tab).

The roles of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are considered two of the most senior positions in the Royal family - like Princess Anne - meaning Princess Charlotte's position should she have been given the title, would have been be in line with the second child of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.