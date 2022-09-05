Meghan Markle’s mum Doria Ragland has a new tattoo with sweet link to the Duchess

Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland has a new floral tattoo on her arm and it has a sweet link to the Duchess.

Meghan Markle's mum appeared to mark her 66th birthday by getting a new floral tattoo that has a sweet link to the Duchess.

Doria was spotted out walking her dogs on Friday near to her Los Angeles home when photographers captured a new inking on her right forearm.

And it seems it has an adorable link to her daughter Meghan, as the Duchess once revealed on her online blog, The Tig, that Doria's childhood nickname for her was 'flower'.

A witness told the Daily Mail, "She looked in great shape. The tattoo is quite large and covers much of her right arm. It looks like some sort of flower design and is quite intricate. It runs up most of her forearm."

In 2019 when Doria competed in the 21st Annual Alive And Running 5k For Suicide Prevention she didn't have a tattoo on her arm at all.

Doria Ragland

(Image credit: Getty)

And Meghan has made no secret of the bond that she and her mother shares. She told Glamour magazine prior to meeting Prince Harry, "My mom’s a yoga instructor, but she does social work as well and she works specifically with the geriatric community. She’s got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet I’ll still find so much solace in her support. That duality co-exists the same way it would in a best friend."

Meghan and Harry have arrived in the UK (opens in new tab) for their special engagements this week but it is not yet known if Meghan's mum Doria is on hand to help look after their children son Archie (opens in new tab) and daughter Lilibet Diana (opens in new tab).

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to give a keynote speech in Manchester at the One Young World summit.

