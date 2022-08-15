Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK next month for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee to attend two charity events

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK next month for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee, to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester and the WellChild Awards.

A spokesman for the couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

Their trip follows reports that the Queen had invited them to spend time with them at Balmoral this summer - though it's not clear whether the Sussexes will visit the monarch during their trip.

In other Royal News, The Queen has had a surprising response to the ongoing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama

The Sussexes visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June. It's not known if their three-year-old son, Archie, or one-year-old daughter Lilibet, will join them or if they will be coming on their own.

The announcement of their return to the UK comes just weeks after it emerged that Harry had filed a second lawsuit against the government and Scotland Yard over the decision not to allow him to pay for police protection when he visits from California.

Harry is already suing the Home Office over its decision in 2020 to remove his taxpayer-funded protection, which he says makes it unsafe for him to come to Britain with Meghan and their two children.

(Image credit: Getty)

It was recently revealed how the Queen had invited the couple to Balmoral this summer, though an insider said that Harry and Meghan would not be attending.

The Queen usually spends the whole of August and some of September at her residence in the Scottish Highlands, and members of the Royal Family often visit.

And it doesn't look like Harry and Meghan will get much time to see the Queen when they're in the UK next month, either. Their visit to Manchester on 5 September is the same day the Conservative Party will announce the next Prime Minister. And the Queen traditionally meets the new PM soon afterwards.

Harry and Meghan will then be heading to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8.

Let's hope they get some family time during their visit!