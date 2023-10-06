Meghan Markle’s powerful message to daughter Lilibet before she was born - and it flips fairytales on their head

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle shared a powerful message to her future daughter Lilibet long before she was born and it totally flips fairytales on their head.

The Duchess of Sussex had been giving motivational speeches to empower women long before she met Prince Harry in 2016 and the former Suits actress even gave fans an insight into her parenting style before she even knew she was going to be a mum.

She also wanted to be a politician and this is one of the 12 things you probably didn't know about Duchess Meghan.

Meghan used to share snippets of information about her life on her online lifestyle blog The Tig and there's one post that is set to change the way parents view their daughters and the way they raise them.

The Instagram post, dated from April 2016, is a quote and it reads, "Teach your daughters to worry less about fitting into glass slippers and more about shattering glass ceilings."

To which Meghan simply captioned, "Cheers to that! Happy Saturday."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The quote subtly references the fairytale Cinderella, the popular childhood tale features Cinderella's ugly sisters trying to squeeze their feet into the glass slipper found by the Prince on the night of the ball. And the post also emphasises the importance of girl power, especially in the workforce.

And no doubt now that she has a daughter Lilibet, two, and son Archie, four, with husband Prince Harry, her parenting values will be instilled into their children.

And in a subsequent piece she wrote for Elle magazine in 2016, Meghan readdressed the message she wanted to deliver using her fame.

It reads, "With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility – to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings. And, if I'm lucky enough, to inspire."

And we're sure Princess Lilibet, who is set to become the 'most famous' US celebrity, will do her mum proud.

