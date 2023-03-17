Princess Lilibet set to become 'most famous' US celebrity as Prince Harry and Meghan start ‘another Royal Family'
The Sussex youngster is tipped for big things by royal expert
Princess Lilibet is expected to become 'most famous' US celebrity as parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle start 'another Royal Family' in the States.
- Princess Lilibet is being tipped to become the 'most famous' US celebrity following her new royal title.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be creating a new Royal Family in the US.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab).
Princess Lilibet is poised to become the "most famous" celebrity in the US, according to a royal expert who claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are creating an 'alternate royal family'.
The Sussex youngster, who was recently secretly christened (opens in new tab) at their Montecito home (opens in new tab), California, is set to celebrate her second birthday this year. But even though the tiny tot has barely been seen in public, she is already being tipped for big things.
And it comes after Archie and Lilibet were given proper royal titles (opens in new tab), something which Harry and Meghan said was their 'birthright'.
LA-based royal expert Sandro Monetti (opens in new tab), told HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, "When Lilibet comes of age, she is going to be the most famous person in California if not America, because she's the only Princess ever born in California. Just imagine, a 21-year-old Lilibet, she is going to be the biggest celebrity in town," Mr Monetti said.
He explained, "What we have forming here in California is an alternative royal family, if you like. Yes, they've stepped away but at the moment they've still got the titles, the children have got the titles."
A post shared by Archewell by Harry and Meghan (@archewell_hm) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
It's understood that since Harry and Meghan make the States their new home, American's have become "fascinated" with them and Mr Monetti believes the county had been looking for its own through 'various dynasties'.
Harry and Meghan have teamed up with Netflix (opens in new tab), Meghan launched a podcast on Spotify (opens in new tab) and have attended prestigious awards ceremonies including Ripple of Hope Awards, where Meghan wore Princess Diana's Freedom Ring (opens in new tab) and they won an award for their activism on racial justice and mental health.
He added, "It's a really unique special relationship and I think for a long time America has been looking for its own royal family with various dynasties. If you think there are royal-obsessives in Britain, there are a whole lot more of them here."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
