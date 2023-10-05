Prince William has a strict eating habit he’s inherited from his father King Charles, but we’d have to cave

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William is said to have inherited a strict eating habit from his father King Charles and while it's one that he sticks to during royal engagements we'd really struggle.

The Prince of Wales has a busy royal calendar and whether it's visiting community groups or organisations which he is patron of, there's always the chance to have a catch up over tea and biscuits.

And while most people working out of the office might think of things like how to have a healthy takeaway or the healthiest fast food orders to go, the royals are different.

While you're likely to have seen photos of King Charles or his son Prince William tucking into some delicious treats, there is one thing you will never see and that's the current monarch and future monarch in royal line of succession stopping for lunch.

So that basically rules out Pret's new autumn hot food menu 2023 or Costa's autumn menu for a lunch bite, which is irresistible in itself.

Clarence House first revealed the King, who was known as Prince Charles at the time, has an unusual eating regime in the 70 facts it released for his 70th birthday.

Number 20 on the list reads, "The Prince does not eat lunch."

While his former Press Secretary Julian Payne revealed Charles' eating habits. He told The Mirror, "The King doesn't eat lunch; so, an early lesson I learned when out on the road with him was to have a big breakfast or bring a few snack bars with you to keep you going.

"The working day is pretty relentless. Beginning with the radio news headlines and a breakfast of seasonal fruit salad and seeds with tea."

And skipping lunch is something Prince William is said to have adopted as part of his royal role.

According to Hello! Prince William does not eat while he is out and about on engagements. In the past he has been seen sampling a taste of a local delicacy or sweet treat - but apart from that, he shuns food - the same as Charles, who famously never stops for lunch. It's unknown exactly why William has adopted this habit.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have previously tucked into Ice cream during a visit to south Wales, and Charles sampled some local cheese on a former royal visit to a royal market in Devon.

And we wouldn't be able to resist either.

