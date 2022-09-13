Mike Tindall pays tribute to Queen with heartbreaking drawing

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike Tindall has paid tribute to the Queen on Instagram with a poignant illustration of a corgi, following the loss of Her Majesty.

The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on September 8th, with her funeral (opens in new tab) set to take place on Monday.

The rugby star, who shares children Mia, Lena and Lucas with the Queen's granddaughter Zara, took to his social media to mourn the monarch, following tributes from Prince Harry and King Charles, who thanked his late mother for her ‘love and devotion' to the family (opens in new tab) during his first TV address.

In memory of Her Majesty, Mike shared an illustration by artist ‘Danielle D’ on his Instagram story, which portrayed one of the Queen's beloved corgis (opens in new tab) shedding a single tear as it waited beside a crown, with its tennis ball.

Mike Tindall on Instagram.

He previously also an image on Friday 9th, of the Sydney Opera House, which was displaying a projection of the Queen across its iconic arches. He accompanied the incredible image with a red heart emoji.

Mike Tindall paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Mike, who married Zara 2011, previously detailed his relationship with the Queen and the royal family during a chat with the Telegraph (opens in new tab).

He described how welcoming the family had been to him, saying, "I can only say how kind they’ve been to me, and how welcoming they’ve been to me since joining the family. And how they’ve made my family welcome."

He added, "I’ve always felt part of it and I think that’s down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They’re a fantastic family."

This lovely dedication comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales met with mourners outside of Windsor Castle, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, to accept bouquets of flowers to lay at the front gates and share words of thanks and comfort.

Princess Kate was heard telling a well-wisher about Prince Louis’ ‘extraordinary’ reaction to learning that his great-grandmother had died. She recalled how he comforted her by saying, “Mummy don't worry, because she is now with great grandpa.'”