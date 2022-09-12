Kate Middleton shares Prince Louis' 'extraordinary' reaction to the Queen's death

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has recalled Prince Louis' reaction to the news that his great-grandmother, the Queen, had passed away.

While meeting with mourners outside of Winsor Castle, the Princess of Wales detailed Prince Louis' reassuring words about his late great-grandparents.

The moment was captured on video, as Kate praised her 'sweet' son for his touching reaction following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This follows King Charles III’s own walkabout at Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab) where he also greeted members of the public before giving his first address to the nation (opens in new tab) .

The Princess of Wales has shared with royal mourners how Prince Louis consoled her after he learned that his great-grandmother, the Queen had died (opens in new tab).

After arriving at Windsor Castle, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on a walkabout to meet with those paying tribute to Her Majesty. The couple were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and could be seen looking through the huge array of floral arrangements and cards left outside the gates, before traveling down the line of well-wishers to greet and thank them.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)

It was during this time that a conversation Princess Kate had with a member of the public was captured on video. The clip shows her sharing how her youngest son, Prince Louis comforted her after learning of the Queen’s passing.

The mother of three, held her hand to her heart as she said, “My little Louis is just so sweet. He said, 'Mummy don't worry, because she is now with great grandpa'.”

This follows her husband, Prince William’s own tribute to his grandmother, where he spoke of how grateful he is that his children have memories with her, "that will last their whole lives".

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

He said in his personal statement, “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”