Mike Tindall says to ‘enjoy the moment’ and ‘deal with the next day later’ as he reveals he and Zara partied until 2am the night before the Coronation

The father-of-three went on to explain that the date night was rare as "it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together" when you have children.

He shared the fact during his recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, in which he spoke about everything from his annual charity golf tournament to the historic Coronation of King Charles III.

While chatting with the hosts, Mike revealed that he and Zara took the rare opportunity to have a date night the night before the Coronation and excused the late night with a brilliant little tidbit.

He shared, "It was quite nice to have a little date night. You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together. It was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat. I definitely don't regret that.

"Never worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later."

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

On Friday night (5 May), Zara and Mike joined Zara's mother Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew for a family meal at the exclusive private member's club Oswald's in Mayfair. The couple then decided to carry the night on, leaving the rest of the family and heading to a nearby London Arts Club.

The pair were photographed leaving the club at 2am and walking in the street looking for a taxi home.

Just eight hours later, the pair arrived at the Coronation, both looking fresh faced and impeccably well dressed with Zara dressed in a blue and white custom dress by the designer Laura Green. However, as the two of them took their seats, footage shared on social media (opens in new tab) showed the both of them struggling to stay awake.

One royal fan commented under the clip, which has received over 82 thousand likes, "'The aftermath of the 2am partying!! Gotta love the Tindalls," while another added, "When you go on a night out but have a family function in the morning. We've all been there."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The former rugby player, who has previously spoken very candidly about his private life within the royal family especially during his I'm A Celebrity stint last year, also opened up about the Coronation concert and the awkwardness of dancing near the King.

He told Good Morning Britain, "It's very difficult when you're on a raised platform that's under a lot of lights, I felt I didn't really put my best foot forward ... If you started doing interesting dance maneuvers on that platform next to the King I'm not entirely sure it would have gone down that well!"

"As Hitch once said in the movie, 'You've got to stay in your safe zone' and my flag waving, I tried to do the best flag waving out there."