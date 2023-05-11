The hardest working royal of the decade might surprise you - and no, it's not Princess Anne

The hardest working member of the royal family has been revealed and it might surprise you - and no it's not Princess Anne.

The hardest working royal family member of the last decade has been revealed and they've pipped Princess Anne to the top spot.

The Princess Royal previously worked the hardest in 2022 alone.

The hardest working member of the royal family over the last 10 years has been revealed and they've overtaken Princess Anne despite her having worked the hardest in 2022 (opens in new tab) alone.

The data, compiled by royal watcher Tim O'Donovan between 2013 and 2022 published by Mail Online (opens in new tab) has shown that King Charles has carried out the most engagements in the last decade.

And this might surprise some royal fans who would have expected Princess Anne to get the top spot after her remarkable feat last year which saw her attend 214 annual royal engagements compared to King Charles' 181 events.

But when you compare royal family members engagements over the last 10 years, the Princess Royal, who lives at Gatcombe Park (opens in new tab), carried out 4,693 royal engagements and has only just been beaten by King Charles, with almost 5,000 engagements and currently stands at 4,854.

In third place is Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on 3,155 and the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) who completed 2,721 visits.

You'd expect King Charles to carry out the most visits going forward as monarch, but surprisingly, Prince William, who is next in line to the throne in line of royal succession (opens in new tab) has come in ninth place of the hardest working royals of the decade.

King Charles even got straight back to work following the coronation (opens in new tab) weekend, when he threw a garden party and also attended Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge to break ground on the new laboratory, meet with academics, aviation leaders and tour the facility on Tuesday, 9th May.

Over the next couple of years, certain royals are expected to undergo more engagements with reports of King Charles' five year plan for a slimmed down monarchy.

And you could say that perhaps Prince William and Kate haven't attended as many royal engagements due to their parenting (opens in new tab) of their three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, taking up the rest of their time.

Engagements by royals over past 10 years

King Charles = 4,854 Princess Anne = 4,693 Prince Edward = 3,155 Queen Elizabeth II = 2,721 Prince Andrew = 2,289 Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh = 2,253 Queen Camilla = 2,084 Duke of Gloucester = 2,056 Prince William = 1,704 Duke of Kent = 1,538 Prince Philip = 1,057 Duchess of Gloucester = 1,031 Kate Middleton = 1,024 Prince Harry = 1,009 Princess Alexandra = 830 Meghan Markle = 179

But while King Charles and Princess Anne's engagements are impressive, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline, "William and Catherine, in a list compiled from 2013, two years after they married, have done far fewer numerically, but have done a great deal for the causes they are attached to and gives their profiles a huge boost as the world's most glamorous royal couple.

"Examples of this are the Earthshot Prize, United for Wildlife and Catherine's work for the Centre for Early Childhood."