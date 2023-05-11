The hardest working royal of the decade might surprise you - and no, it's not Princess Anne
The Princess Royal has been pipped to the top spot when it comes to the hardest working members of the Royal Family over the last 10 years.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The hardest working member of the royal family has been revealed and it might surprise you - and no it's not Princess Anne.
- The hardest working royal family member of the last decade has been revealed and they've pipped Princess Anne to the top spot.
- The Princess Royal previously worked the hardest in 2022 alone.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as the surprising price of Princess Charlotte's glitter trainers from Coronation weekend revealed (opens in new tab).
The hardest working member of the royal family over the last 10 years has been revealed and they've overtaken Princess Anne despite her having worked the hardest in 2022 (opens in new tab) alone.
The data, compiled by royal watcher Tim O'Donovan between 2013 and 2022 published by Mail Online (opens in new tab) has shown that King Charles has carried out the most engagements in the last decade.
And this might surprise some royal fans who would have expected Princess Anne to get the top spot after her remarkable feat last year which saw her attend 214 annual royal engagements compared to King Charles' 181 events.
But when you compare royal family members engagements over the last 10 years, the Princess Royal, who lives at Gatcombe Park (opens in new tab), carried out 4,693 royal engagements and has only just been beaten by King Charles, with almost 5,000 engagements and currently stands at 4,854.
In third place is Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on 3,155 and the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) who completed 2,721 visits.
You'd expect King Charles to carry out the most visits going forward as monarch, but surprisingly, Prince William, who is next in line to the throne in line of royal succession (opens in new tab) has come in ninth place of the hardest working royals of the decade.
King Charles even got straight back to work following the coronation (opens in new tab) weekend, when he threw a garden party and also attended Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge to break ground on the new laboratory, meet with academics, aviation leaders and tour the facility on Tuesday, 9th May.
Over the next couple of years, certain royals are expected to undergo more engagements with reports of King Charles' five year plan for a slimmed down monarchy.
It comes after Prince Louis took part in his first ever royal engagement, where his nickname was revealed (opens in new tab).
And you could say that perhaps Prince William and Kate haven't attended as many royal engagements due to their parenting (opens in new tab) of their three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, taking up the rest of their time.
Engagements by royals over past 10 years
- King Charles = 4,854
- Princess Anne = 4,693
- Prince Edward = 3,155
- Queen Elizabeth II = 2,721
- Prince Andrew = 2,289
- Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh = 2,253
- Queen Camilla = 2,084
- Duke of Gloucester = 2,056
- Prince William = 1,704
- Duke of Kent = 1,538
- Prince Philip = 1,057
- Duchess of Gloucester = 1,031
- Kate Middleton = 1,024
- Prince Harry = 1,009
- Princess Alexandra = 830
- Meghan Markle = 179
But while King Charles and Princess Anne's engagements are impressive, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline, "William and Catherine, in a list compiled from 2013, two years after they married, have done far fewer numerically, but have done a great deal for the causes they are attached to and gives their profiles a huge boost as the world's most glamorous royal couple.
"Examples of this are the Earthshot Prize, United for Wildlife and Catherine's work for the Centre for Early Childhood."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Duchess Sophie says her 'thoughts and prayers' are with elderly woman injured in royal motorcade accident
The Duchess of Edinburgh has spoken out after a police motorcycle providing escort to her vehicle was involved in a collision with an 80-year-old woman
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
What happened to Reynolds in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?
We reveal what happened to Reynolds, King George III's secretary in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
King Charles’ cheeky pun to Lionel Richie that left the singer astonished
The monarch couldn't resist using the lyrics to one of Lionel's famous hits
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles once called Gary Barlow a ‘national treasure’ for this heartfelt reason
The monarch has expressed his fondness of the singer-songwriter who is set to perform at the coronation alongside Take That
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis with King Charles as ‘adorable’ unseen snaps are aired in new documentary
The Wales youngsters with their grandfather as you've never seen them before.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Queen Camilla gets major new honor while unusual tribute to King Charles divides fans
The new monarch and his wife have been honored ahead of the Kings' coronation and you just have to see it....
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Archie set to miss out on his own rare coronation day honor as King Charles makes changes to speech
Prince Archie is set to miss out on something special from his grandpa, King Charles
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The 'very lovely treat' King Charles will miss out on as Prince Harry confirms he'll attend coronation alone
The monarch is expected to be busy over the celebration weekend but a royal expert reveals why it will be bittersweet
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen's strict family rule that King Charles is set to relax for Prince Louis
King Charles could relax the Queen's strict dinner time rules for his grandkids
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles and Camilla are set for a bittersweet 18th wedding anniversary for this sad reason
King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding anniversary will be tinged with bittersweet emotions
By Selina Maycock • Published