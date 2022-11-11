Mike Tindall details Zara’s dramatic bathroom floor home birth to baby son Lucas

Mike Tindall has opened up about his wife, Zara’s surprise home birth to his campmates on I’m A Celeb

During the latest installment of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 (opens in new tab), Mike Tindall has detailed his wife, Zara’s dramatic home birth to his fellow campmates. 

The couple, who already shared daughters Lena and Mia, welcomed their first son Lucas Philip in 2021 after Zara had an unexpected home birth (opens in new tab). Following the arrival of their son, Mike revealed on his podcast ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’ that Zara had actually given birth on the bathroom floor, while they were waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Now, the father of three has described the dramatic events to his jungle costars, after previously sharing how he and Zara met and their first boozy date (opens in new tab).

He began by saying,  “Lucas was rapid. Third one. As we got our stuff to go to hospital, she got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking. 

“The midwife was like, ‘She’s not making the hospital.'" Adding, “She was like, ‘You don’t want to be delivering in the car.’  He then revealed that he had to grab two ‘gym mats’ to lay on the bathroom floor for Zara.

When asked is Zara was in pain, he replied, “She was, it was fast though, from that moment. She almost choked me to death,” before he then quipped, “You can’t say anything, can you? ‘Can you let go, you’re really hurting me?!’”

So far, during his time in the Australian jungle, Mike has shared a number of personal stories, from his ‘near death’ experience on the Rugby pitch (opens in new tab) to his decision to join the ITV show in the first place.

Upon his arrival in Australia, the former Rugby pro broke his silence on whether he received permission from King Charles (opens in new tab) to appear and said that he hoped the experience would be ‘good fun.’