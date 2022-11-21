One of the Queen's bedrooms at Sandringham was so 'haunted' staff 'refused' to enter it

One of the Queen's bedrooms at Sandringham (opens in new tab) was so 'haunted' staff 'refused' to enter it until a religious service was held to 'bring tranquility'.

One of the Queen's ground floor bedrooms had reports of some ghostly going-ons.

The late monarch was forced to hold a religious service alongside the Queen mother and her lady in waiting to "bring tranquility" to the problematic room.

One of the Queen's bedrooms at Sandringham was reportedly so 'haunted' that staff 'refused' to enter it.

The late Monarch loved spending time at her Norfolk residency and would often spend family Christmases there. Which is why King Charles III plans to do the same again this year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab), but Meghan and Harry are said to have 'rejected' the invite (opens in new tab).

But in 2000 - after the death of late society columnist Kenneth Rose, it was revealed the place was 'haunted' with many staff having experienced paranormal things in one of the downstairs bedrooms of the late 18th Century mansion and as a result a "little service" was held there to cleanse the room and "bring tranquility".

Kenneth Rose wrote, "Prue Penn [the Queen Mother’s lady-in-waiting] tells me that at Sandringham in the summer, the Queen invited her to attend a little service in one of its rooms conducted by the local parson. The only other person present was the Queen Mother."

"Some of the servants had complained that the room was haunted and did not want to work in it. The parson walked from room to room and did indeed feel some sort of restlessness in one of them.

The room in question was where the Queen's father, King George VI, lived before his death in 1952 and was said to be so haunted that staff made it known they didn't want to work in there.

Mr Rose continued, "This the Queen Mother identified as a ground-floor room which had been turned into a bedroom for George VI during his last months. So the parson held a service there, not exactly of exorcism, which is the driving out of an evil spirit, but of bringing tranquillity.

He added, "The congregation of three took Holy Communion and special prayers were said, I think for the repose of the King’s soul in the room in which he died. The parson said that the oppressive or disturbing atmosphere may have been because of Princess Diana: he had known such things before when someone died a violent death."

But it's not the only time a member of the royal household have been spooked - King Charles is said to have become very nervous while viewing some old paintings there in the mid-1980s. Speaking in 2011, a courtier said, "Everyone believes there are ghosts because so many have ­experienced them, ­including Prince Charles. There are old parts of the house where nobody wants to go or be alone."

One account explained that while Charles and his valet were looking at the prints they both felt like someone was behind them even thought the room was empty.

Meanwhile, another account claimed "there is a ­smaller part of the library where a servant once had a kip, only to be woken by books flying from the shelves."