Kate Middleton’s favourite tiara may be a Firm heirloom but wearing it causes some pretty painful side-effects

No princess is complete without her tiara and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) is seemingly willing to wear hers no matter the cost.

Kate Middleton's favourite tiara, which was given to Princess Diana as a wedding gift, is one of The Firm's most famous heirlooms and has been in the family for over a century

Despite it's beauty, a celebrity stylist has revealed that the piece has caused painful side-effects for many who have worn it

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Kate Middleton takes style tips from Meghan Markle as she rocks chic camel coat (opens in new tab)

Whether you're dressing up as a princess for halloween or you are lucky enough to actually be a princess, no outfit is complete without a glitzy tiara to balance atop your neatly groomed hairdo.

The royal family own an impressive collection of extravagant tiaras and crowns which have been passed down as heirlooms throughout the years to be shared by an array of women across generations.

Kate Middleton's favourite tiara, which she has been pictured in on multiple occasions, has a long and impressive history as well as some pretty painful side-effects.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Fashion coach and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder, took to TikTok under the username @themirandaholder (opens in new tab), to reveal some insider knowledge about Kate's favourite headpiece.

Speaking to her followers, Holder shared that Kate Middleton's favourite tiara is one of the "most famous royal tiaras of all time," and is called the Lover's Knot Tiara. She explained, "The famous Lover's Knot Tiara was commissioned for Queen Mary in 1914. It consists of glittering diamonds and 19 hanging pearls set in silver and gold. The tiara is estimated to be worth between £2million and £3million.

"The tiara was handed down to Queen Elizabeth who eventually gave it to her daughter-in-law Princess Diana who really made it famous as a tiara. Through Diana, the Lover's Knot Tiara became one of the most instantly recognisable pieces of royal jewellery."

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

However, while Princess Diana loved the tiara and was photographed on several occasions wearing it, by the end of the night, the headdress gave way to some painful side-effects. Holder shared, "Apparently because it was so heavy she [Diana] used to get terrible headaches from wearing it."

Not helping the resulting headache, the Lover's Knot Tiara is also said to create a lot of noise due to the hanging pear-shaped pearls that move about and knock into the rest of the tiara. But despite its downfalls, the beauty of the piece and the heartwarming history behind it has placed it firmly as Kate Middleton's favourite.

Related articles: