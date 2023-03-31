Paul O'Grady's warning to Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry revealed

Paul O'Grady gave a warning to Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry over how not to 'rile' the Queen and the royal family.

The late TV presenter, who died 'unexpectedly' aged 67 (opens in new tab), was a good friend of Camilla Queen Consort and as a result of his royal connections he previously revealed the details of a conversation he had with Meghan, sharing some tips he gave her at the time.

In an interview with the TV Times, he admitted the Queen was "easy to get on with" and "likes a good laugh".

But his main advice for the Duchess to be at the time was to be "totally honest" with the Queen as she is a "straight talking person".

And he warned the Suits actress that is could "cause a divide" if she used too many "non UK words" and advised that she "try to avoid too many Americanisms".

He added, "Always remember to say 'lavatory', not 'bathroom', otherwise you will really rile her!"

The unearthed pieces of advice come after Paul's husband Andre (opens in new tab), announced the heartbreaking news of his death earlier this week, his statement reads, "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humor, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

The Royal Family paid tribute to the star, and shared a snap of Paul with Camilla, Queen Consort, and captioned it, "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O'Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."