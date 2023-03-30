Prince Archie is set for 'big moment' at King Charles' coronation if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend

Prince Archie could be set to have a 'big moment' of his own at King Charles' coronation if his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the celebration.

Prince Archie is expected to have his 'first big moment' at King Charles' upcoming coronation if his parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose to attend.

The youngster, who recently got his new royal title (opens in new tab), along with his sister Lilibet Diana, is due to celebrate his 4th birthday during the celebratory weekend.

And while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's roles at the Coronation will differ (opens in new tab) to other royals, their son is expected to get his own time to shine, like Prince George will with his own Coronation role.

And as Buckingham Palace make preparations for Harry and Meghan's hinted attendance (opens in new tab), not only will the event be his first big attendance at a historic event, it could also make history too.

Speaking on A Right Royal Podcast, royal commentator Andrea Caamano told listeners, "I expect to see Meghan and Harry and I do expect to see Archie.

"Archie will be four years old on the day. Charles was four when his mother was crowned and so I think we will see Archie. And I think it’ll be his first big Prince Archie moment."

First it was claimed Prince Harry wanted an 'apology' from the royals (opens in new tab) before they would consider attending, and and insider later told OK! that the Sussexes wanted Archie's birthday to be officially recorgnised.

"Archie's birthday falls on May 6th, coronation day and the Sussexes want the family to recognise that.

"The Sussexes have asked for some kind of celebration or acknowledgement to be factored into the day's plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day," they claimed.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK after making an unannounced appearance at the country's High Court.